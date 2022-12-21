sales of Aromatic Solvents is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 Billion by 2032

Aromatic Solvents Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis, By Type (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, and Other Types), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives, Cleaning & Degreasing), and By Region – Forecast 2022 to 2032

The global sales of Aromatic Solvents Market in 2021 was held at US$ 5.1 Bn. With 3.4%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be slightly higher than the historical growth, and the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 Bn by 2032. Benzene-based Aromatic Solvent is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.8% during 2022 – 2032.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in the aromatic solvents market are focused on alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their aromatic solvents market share.

  • In November 2019, a division of Flotek Industries called Florida Chemical Company (FCC) announced that it has been purchased by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The business manufactures D-Limonene, a degreaser and biodegradable solvent derived from orange peel.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  • Exxonmobil Corporation
  • SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Cargill Inc
  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • BASF SE
  • Total
  • Shell
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Reliance Industries
  • Pon Pure Chemicals Group

Segmentation of Aromatic Solvents Industry Research

  • By Type :
    • Benzene
    • Toluene
    • Xylene
    • Other
  • By Application :
    • Paints & Coatings
    • Printing Inks
    • Adhesives
    • Cleaning & Degreasing
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Aromatic Solvents Market report include:

  • How the market for Aromatic Solvents has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Aromatic Solvents on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Aromatic Solvents?
  • Why the consumption of Aromatic Solvents highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Aromatic Solvents market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Aromatic Solvents market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Aromatic Solvents market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Aromatic Solvents market.
  • Leverage: The Aromatic Solvents market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Aromatic Solvents market.

Express Press Release Distribution