With a CAGR of 3.4%, Demand for Outdoor Alarm Siren Is Projected To Surpass A Valuation of 222.8 Million by 2032. Fact.MR

The global Outdoor Alarm Siren market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 159.4 million in 2022, further growing at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach 222.8 million by the end of 2032.

Electromechanical alarm sirens account for over 75% of the global outdoor alarm siren market.

The outdoor alarm siren market has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the production of outdoor alarm sirens was discontinued, significantly impacting sales. End customers such as hazardous chemical factories and nuclear power plants that use these products to warn people have also shut down due to the recent pandemic.

Outdoor Alarm Siren Market: Key Aspects

Omni-directional variants of outdoor alarm sounders are increasingly replacing rotary alternatives due to their superior alarm amplification and lower maintenance requirements.

Cloud-based siren systems are becoming increasingly popular thanks to remote updates and a wide range of product features.

North America is a major consumer of outdoor alarm sirens due to the frequent occurrence of natural disasters and increased government investment.

Outdoor Alarm Siren Market – Drivers

The increase in the number and frequency of natural disasters on a global scale is a major factor driving the demand for outdoor alarm sirens.

Stringent workplace safety regulations mandated by government agencies are driving adoption.

Outdoor alarm siren market: main constraints

Sales are hampered by the high costs associated with purchasing and installing outdoor alarm sirens.

Data security issues and false positive alerts are an ongoing challenge for manufacturers.

competitive environment

Leading outdoor alarm siren manufacturers worldwide, such as Acoustic Technology, Inc., American Signal Corporation, Federal Signal Corporation, Earth Networks and E2S Warning Signals, focus on developing technologically advanced products, companies are evaluating strategies to enable this. Acquisitions, partnerships and more help increase production capacity, increase market penetration and improve profitability.

In September 2022, a Justice of the Peace in the Franklin County Finance Court approved the purchase of federal signal outdoor warning sirens for Interstate 64 and Versailles Road.

In a recently released report, Fact.MR provides insight into the price ranges, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technology expansion of leading outdoor alarm siren manufacturers located in various regions. increase.

Profiled key companies

Acoustic Technology Co., Ltd.

American Signal Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

land network

E2S warning sign

Wellen Engineering Co., Ltd.

Sentinel Siren Co., Ltd.

Anything Weather Communications Co., Ltd.

hallman group

Perfect Corporation (industrial siren)

Edwards Signal Company Segmentation of the outdoor alarm siren industry research By coverage model: Directivity During the rotation Omnidirectional By source: mechanic electromechanical electronic By range: less than 2500 feet 2500-5000 feet over 5000 feet By region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa



( Christmas Offer, Get 20% 30% Discount , Hurry !!! )

Surveys Answered in Outdoor Warning Siren Market Report Include:

How has the market for outdoor alarm sirens grown?

What is the current and future outlook for global outdoor alarm sirens by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for outdoor alarm sirens?

Why is the consumption of the outdoor siren the highest in the region?

In which year is segment expected to outstrip segment?

