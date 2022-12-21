Sales of Off-Highway Diesel Engine Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR of 6.6% by 2032

The global off-highway diesel engine market stood at US$ 93.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach a market valuation of US$ 186.4 billion by 2032.

Off-highway diesel engines are those that can be used in a variety of industries, including agriculture, mining, and construction. These engines provide consistent performance in challenging circumstances where there is dust, vibration, high altitude, and adverse weather conditions, thereby increasing production and boosting profitability. To carry out diverse jobs, these engines are seen in off-highway vehicles such as excavators, cranes, mixers, backhoes, and forklifts. These diesel engines are ideal for heavy-duty specifications for certain applications.

Competitive Landscape

Diesel engines with low emissions have become the primary focus for manufacturers as they have realized the urgency of the situation. With the help of advanced technologies such as oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction systems & efficient combustion, these new diesel engines will reduce emissions.

Several marketing strategies have been adopted such as strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, capacity expansions, and many more by industry participants.

Key Companies Profiled:

AGCO

Deutz

FPT Industrial

JCB

John Deere

Kohler

Kubota

Loncin

Mahindra

Mercury

Scania AB

Volvo

Weichai

Yanmar

Segmentation of Off-Highway Diesel Engine Industry Research

By Engine Type : Up to 2 L 2-4 L 4-8 L 8-12 L 12-16 L 16-20 L 20-24 L Above 24 L

By Power Output : < 50 HP 50 HP – 80 HP 80 HP – 120 HP 120 HP – 150 HP 150 HP – 180 HP 180 HP – 220 HP 220 HP – 250 HP 250 HP – 300 HP 300 HP – 500 HP 500 HP – 750 HP 750 HP – 1,000 HP Above 1,000 HP

By Application : Construction Equipment Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Landscape & Maintenance Equipment Mining Equipment Industrial Trucks Power Sports Marine Genset



