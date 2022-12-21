Sales of Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) to Expand at Near 8.6% CAGR by 2032 | Done.MR

The global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate PBAT market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Manufacturers across the globe are shifting their focus on the use of sustainable packaging for their products. Now-a-days, many retail chains and brands are using biodegradable plastics made from PBAT to increase their brand awareness and distinguish themselves from their competitors by setting up an outstanding product niche and driving exceptional customer experience.

Key points from the market study

The global market is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than $1.6 billion and is projected to surpass a valuation of $3.2 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Based on the application, cling films are projected to hold a share-level market dominance with more than 70% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.

The packaging industry, as an end-use segment, is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 9%, gaining 130 BPS over the next ten years.

The market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5%, while North America is expected to be valued about 4.0 times Latin America and is estimated to account for more than 25% of the share of the demand pie by the end of the year. forecast period.

“The integration of nanocomposites with improved mechanical properties and better standards will provide an opportunity for PBAT manufacturers in the coming years,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Winning strategy

The globally established PBAT players are BASF SE, Novamont SpA and JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. The key players continuously focus on expanding capacity to meet growing demand. Strict regulations and single-use plastic bans by various governments around the world have led global players to partner with other companies to penetrate untapped markets and provide reliable solutions to their customers.

For example, in May 2020, BASF SE and Red Avenue New Materials Group signed a joint agreement granting the latter the license to produce and sell certified PBAT using BASF’s process technology. To this end, Red Avenue New Material Group has agreed to build a 60,000-ton PBAT plant in Shanghai in exchange for access to raw materials from BASF. Production at the new plant is expected to start in 2022.

Main companies profiled:

BASF SE

Novamont SpA

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

SK chemicals

Far East New Century Corporation

Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

WILLIAP

Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Major market segments covered in the report

By application PBAT Bags for compost and garbage PBAT transparent film PBAT Film for mulch PBAT medical accessories Other

For final use PBAT for packing PBAT for agriculture and horticulture PBAT for Consumers and Home Care PBAT for Coatings Other



Questionnaire Answers in PBAT Market Report Include:

How has the PBAT market grown?

What is the present and future perspective of global PBAT on a regional basis?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the PBAT?

Why is PBAT consumption higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

