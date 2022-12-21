Sales Revenue of Intraoral Scanners to Escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Changes in Market Dynamics During COVID-19 Pandemic | Fact.MR

The global intraoral scanners market is valued at US$ 505.6 million in 2022 and is predicted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 1.04 billion by the end of 2032, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The abundance of qualified staff and cutting-edge dental imaging technologies are driving up demand for intraoral scanners in dental clinics. Due to increased demand for digital dentistry in dental clinics and growing purchasing power, the use of intraoral scanners in dental clinics is increasing.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the intraoral scanners market are focusing on the development and marketing of intraoral scanners, to boost their revenue share and market position.

Due to the increasing need for scanners, several medical device manufacturing companies are making high investments in this industry. Also, rising worldwide dental restorative procedures for diagnosing and treating the problems associated with teeth and jaws that occurred due to several reasons are expected to generate new opportunities in the intraoral scanners market.

In September 2019, Zimmer Biomet and Align Technology, Inc. signed a global distribution contract for the sales of the iTero Element series of intraoral scanners to establish a worldwide position in the industry of digital restorative dentistry.

In April 2021, Medit unveiled the i700 wireless intraoral scanner, a new wireless wand with comparable accuracy, speed, and lightness.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

3shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Condor Technologies

Densys Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Planmeca Oy

Key Segments in Intraoral Scanners Industry Research

By Modality: Standalone Benchtop Portable Wall-Mounted

By Technology: Optical Wand Confocal Microscopic Imaging

By Application: Dental Restoration Orthodontics Periodontics Endodontics Others

By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Diagnostic Centers Dental Academic & Research Institutes Others



Questionnaire answered in the Intraoral Scanners Market report include:

How the market for Intraoral Scanners has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Intraoral Scanners on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Intraoral Scanners?

Why the consumption of Intraoral Scanners highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

