Copper Clad Laminate Market Is Set To Witness Elevated Growth By 2031

Copper Clad Laminate Market Overview.

As copper clad laminate (CCL) applications are increasing in hardware industry, it is used as raw material for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing. PCB could be countered as foundation for producing numerous electronic products such as TV, radio, PC and other devices. Therefore PCB production growth is anticipated to provide impetus to the CCL market growth. Electrical industry especially PCB application captures nearly quarter of the global CCL business share.

Automobile industry has played a principal role in driving the demand for the CCL business. Strong automotive growth over the past half-decade has strengthened the sales of CCL in the industry. Moreover, changing technological space in automotive sector has also driven the penetration rate of CCL by more than 4%. This is anticipated to add double digit million dollars opportunity for the CCL manufacturers channeling the product to automotive sector over the period of FY2021-FY2025.

In electronics industry, China and Taiwan are the prominent producers of numerous electronic products. This gives a clear picture of strong utilization of the CCL in the electronics industry in these countries. Fact.MR, projected that China and Taiwan together anticipated to hold nearly half of the Asia Pacific CCL market share by 2031

Key Segments

Based on Reinforcing Material Paper Base CCL Glass Fiber Base CCL Compound CCL Special Material CCL

Based on Insulation Resin Phenolic resin CCL Epoxy resin CCL Polyester resin CCL

Based on Performance General Performance CCL with high heat resistance CCL with low dielectric constant CCL with low CTE

Based on Mechanical Rigidity Rigid CCL Flexible CCL

Based on End-use Industry Semiconductor Telecommunication Automotive Others



By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the key manufacturers of copper clad laminate?

Some of the leading manufacturers of copper clad laminate are, ITEQ Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Doosan Corporation, Isola group, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd., Sytech technology Co., Ltd., Cipel Italia and other local & international producers.

Most of manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop flexible copper clad laminates which are used for manufacturing of flexible PCBs. These PCBs are essentially used for manufacturing military devices.

