Polycarbonate Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

Polycarbonate Industry Overview

The global polycarbonate market size was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The resin finds applications across a wide range of industries, including automotive & transportation, construction, packaging, consumer goods, and medical devices. In the recent past, the industry has experienced tremendous demand from automotive manufacturers as a result of regulations favoring vehicular weight reduction and plastics usage.

Polycarbonate resins are highly blended with other polymers such as ABS and polyester to be used in the fabrication of automotive components. Greater processability of PC resins by means of injection molding, foam molding, extrusion, and vacuum forming has enabled end-users to explore further options for the resin’s usage. Niche application areas such as safety equipment and industrial machinery are likely to gain demand in the future.

Regulations play a vital role in shaping industry dynamics and application trends. Regulations aimed at plastic waste and its disposal have led to a greater emphasis on recycling practices. This trend is expected to play a significant role in enhancing polycarbonate’s role as a substitute plastic since the resin is completely recyclable in nature.

With the rising crisis of the novel coronavirus, consumer buying behavior is shifting toward essential products such as food, medicine, and healthcare products. Reducing discretionary spending and weak consumer sentiment owing to COVID-19 are affecting the demand for consumer goods. This, in turn, is further anticipated to impact the demand for polycarbonate in consumer goods applications.

The packaging application segment is expected to provide the highest growth opportunities for polycarbonate compounding, as the product’s steam and dry heat stability has been vital in replacing other thermosets and glass materials. Automotive is one of the major application markets for plastics, which is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for polycarbonate compounds. As a substitute for glass, PC compounds are laminated to produce bullet-proof windows and are conventionally used in headlamps.

Polycarbonate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polycarbonate market on the basis of application and region:

Polycarbonate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Automotive & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Construction Packaging Consumer Goods Optical Media Medical Devices Others

Polycarbonate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Polycarbonate market include

Covestro

SABIC

Lotte Chem

Teijin Industries

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

Trinseo

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Lone Star Chemical

Chi Mei Corporation

Entec Polymers

RTP Company

LG Chem

