Global Demand for Vacuum Salt Is Forecasted To Expand At A CAGR of 4.4% by 2032

The global vacuum salt market stands at US$ 6.29 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 9.68 billion by the end of 2032.

Over the 2017-2021 historical period, demand for vacuum salt registered a CAGR of 1.7%, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Consumption of vacuum salt in water softeners and water treatment applications accounted for around 36% share of the global market at the end of 2021. Strong growth of the chemical industry will fuel the demand for vacuum salt. Further, growing urbanization in developing countries is likely to increase the demand for clean and safe water, which will help boost the sales of vacuum salt in these countries.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand for vacuum salt coming from the chemical industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, oil industry, textile industry, etc. Manufacturers are also focusing on merger and acquisition strategies, which can help them to increase their production capacity, as well as a presence in untapped markets across the world.

In 2021, Salins announced the acquisition of Nouryon’s high-quality salt specialty business. Nouryon will supply Salins with high-quality vacuum salt from their mining operation near Hengelo and Mariager.

Key Companies Profiled:

Salins

K + S AG

Tata Chemicals

CIECH

Cargill

NOBIAN

Wilson Salt Ltd.

Infosa

Dominion Salt

Segmentation of Vacuum Salt Industry Research

By Type: Dried Vacuum Salt Undried Vacuum Salt

By Particle Type: Briquette Fine Granular

By Application: Water Softener & Water Treatment Anticaking De-icing Flavoring Agent Animal Feed Ingredient Pharmaceutical Ingredient Others

By End-use Industry: Chemicals Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Oil Textiles Households Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



