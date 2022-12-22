Medical Polymer Market to Witness Huge Growth at 8.0% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Medical Polymer Industry Overview

The global medical polymer market size was valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors, such as increasing demand from the medical industry are anticipated to fuel the demand for medical-grade polymers. Polymers are classified as synthetic and natural polymers based on raw materials. Naturally occurring polymers include wood, bio-based polymers, and natural rubber, whereas synthetic polymers include thermosets & thermoplastic resins, elastomers, and fibers.

Increasing per capita healthcare spending in the form of health insurance in the U.S. has been one of the significant trends impacting the growth of the market in North America. This is expected to augment the demand for generic drugs and medical devices in the coming years, thereby driving the market in North America during the forecast period. This industry’s critical applications include medical components manufacturing and pharmaceutical packaging.

The presence of key government initiatives such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicaid has enabled a large percentage of the population to gain access to healthcare facilities and services in the U.S. This has further boosted the demand for branded drugs, medical devices, and healthcare services, thereby driving the need for medical polymers in the country, primarily in applications such as medical components, packaging, and wound care.

The Canadian healthcare industry is attracting significant investments from both the public and private sectors. According to Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), the government planned to spend USD 308 billion in 2021 on the healthcare sector. The country is characterized by high health consciousness and high life expectancy, viz., 85 years for women and 79 years for men, thus, posing lucrative growth opportunities for medical polymer manufacturers in Canada.

Medical Polymer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical polymer market based on product, application, and region:

  • Medical Polymer Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • Fibers & Resins
    • Medical Elastomers
    • Biodegradable Polymers
    • Polylactic Acid (PLA)
    • Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
    • Others
  • Medical Polymer Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • Medical Device Packaging
    • Medical Components
    • Orthopedic Soft Goods
    • Wound Care
    • Cleanroom Supplies
    • BioPharm Devices
    • Mobility Aids
    • Sterilization & Infection Prevention
    • Tooth Implants
    • Denture Based Materials
    • Other Implants
    • Others
  • Medical Polymer Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Central & South America
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Polymer market include

  • BASF SE
  • NatureWorks LLC
  • Covestro AG
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Dow Inc.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Arkema
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Foryou Medical
  • KRATON CORPORATION
  • SABIC
  • Trinseo S.A.

