Global Demand for Anti-Friction Coating Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Anti-Friction coatings are a type of lubricant solution that are similar in formulation to common industrial paints. It comprises of solid lubricants and resins as solvents. The main components of solid lubricants are molybdenum disulphide, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and graphite. The most preferred way of applying anti-friction coatings is immersion or by spraying carefully onto the degreased surfaces. There are other methods as well like electrostatic method of spraying.

Bechem, The Donwell Co., Inc., U.S. Chrome Corporation, Reparex-RPX, Sun Coating Company, Matrix Coatings Corp., American Roller Company, Metal Coatings Corp., Aalberts Surface Treatment, are among the leading players in the anti-friction coatings market.

Segmentation Analysis of Anti-Friction Coatings Market

The global anti-friction coatings market is bifurcated into four major segments: product type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, the anti-friction coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Berucoat Heat Curing Air Curing

Plasma Coating

Powdered

Water-based

Berucoat is a type of product used for anti-friction coating, there are several subtypes of the product, categories on heat curing and air curing type. This product type dominates the overall demand pie and is well known for its versatility.

On the basis of end-use, the anti-friction coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial Oil & Gas Petrochemical Water & Wastewater Marine Others

Dry Lubrication

Automotive

Military

Food Processing

Packaging

Others

