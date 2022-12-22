Packaged Salad Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance and Impact of COVID-19

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Packaged Salad Industry Overview

The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 20.30 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that will drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the busy schedules of the millennials leave less time for cooking and various other kitchen chores, and thus people have been demanding ready-to-eat salads.

In recent years, it has been noted that consumers have been opting for vegetables and similar raw ingredients instead of fast foods and processed foods. The increasing focus on weight management owing to rising obesity levels is propelling the demand for packaged salads among consumers around the world. The low caloric content of packaged salads makes them ideal for weight management.

Packaged Salad Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged salad market on the basis of product, processing, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vegetarian, and Non-vegetarian.

The vegetarian segment held the largest share of 67.4% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

The rising number of health-conscious consumers around the world is driving the demand for vegetarian products.

The non-vegetarian segment is projected to register a significant CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Shifting consumer focus toward protein-enriched diets to achieve the desired body figure or shape has been contributing to the demand for non-vegetarian packaged salads worldwide.

Based on the Processing Insights, the market is segmented into Organic, and Conventional.

The conventional segment held the largest share of more than 65.0% in 2020.

The lack of consumer awareness regarding organic products, most notably in Asian countries, is expected to favor the growth of the conventional segment over the forecast period.

The organic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. Heightened food safety concerns among consumers continue to build interest in the segment.

The growing trend of organic food and beverages is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. According to numerous industry experts, greenhouse-grown products are likely to gain traction in the foreseeable future and help boost segment growth.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Packaged Greens, and Packaged Kits.

The packaged greens type segment accounted for the largest share of more than 63.0% in 2020.

Packaged greens have been gaining popularity owing to their raw taste without the addition of any type of seasonings, dressings, and condiments.

The packaged kits type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline, and Online.

The offline distribution channel accounted for the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are prominent distribution channels for the product worldwide.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The perishable nature of the product, coupled with the unique logistic and storage requirements, is a key factor slowing down the distribution of these products through online channels.

Packaged Salad Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Industry participants face intense competition, especially from top players, as they have a large consumer base, strong brand recognition, and vast distribution networks.

Companies have been implementing various expansion strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and production capacity expansion, to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Mergers and acquisitions are one of the key strategic initiatives in the industry. For instance, in June 2019, Bonduelle acquired LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable company’s production plant in the Belgorod region, Russia. This new plant acquisition will increase the production capacity of Bonduelle and help it in coping with the growing frozen market demand in Russia.

Some prominent players in the global packaged salad market include: –

BrightFarms

Dole Food Company Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart

Fresh Express Incorporated

Misionero

Gotham Greens

Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Bonduelle

Organicgirl

Order a free sample PDF of the Packaged Salad Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.