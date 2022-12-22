Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Overview

The Europe molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2028. Rising usage of molded fiber for the packaging of eggs and fruits in Europe is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The European Union (EU) is amongst the top four egg-producing regions globally. As per the European Commission, the overall egg production in the region was 6,313 thousand tons in 2020. Whereas, according to International Egg Commission, the average egg consumption in the European Union is 210 eggs per person per year. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for molded pulp packaging in the region.

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe molded pulp packaging market on the basis of source, packaging type, application, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Wood Pulp and Non-wood Pulp.

Wood pulp accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2020. Europe accounted for about a quarter of world production for pulp and paper in 2020 with leading producing countries being Germany, Sweden, and Finland. The government is increasingly focusing on recycling paper programs, positively benefitting the availability of wood pulp for the production of molded pulp packaging

Non-wood pulp is made using non-wooden cellulosic plant materials, including cereal straw, reeds, grasses, and sugarcane bagasse. The use of non-wood fibers is rising on account of sustainability and wood supply limitations. For instance, PAPACKS Sales GmbH uses fibers of hemp with a negative CO2 balance. It has good strength and durability for manufacturing molded pulp packaging products.

Based on the Packaging Type Insights, the market is segmented into Thick Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed, Processed.

The transfer segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. Transfer molded pulp packaging employs both forming and transfer molds in processing, resulting in a finished surface on both sides. Players are investing in transfer-type packaging as the products made from this method are used in a wide range of end-use applications. In August 2019, Packaging manufacturer Dinopol SP Z O.O headquartered in Poland announced the launch of new products and expansion into the local markets by investing in advanced production technology for transfer type molded pulp products with help from EU funding.

Thick-wall pulp packaging is the thickest packaging out of all four types. Thick wall molded pulp end caps are used in protective packaging during the transportation of various products, especially within the electronics industry. The lightweight property of the product has been supporting cargo transportation requirements. Therefore, increasing trade between countries in Europe is expected to boost the demand for thick wall molded pulp packaging.

Thermoformed type is also called thin-wall molded pulp packaging. These products offer a smoother finish and higher aesthetic appeal owing to which the segment has been generating considerable traction. Thermoformed packages are commonly used in the foodservice industry for making trays, plates, cups, and bowls. Thermoformed trays and containers can also be made microwave compatible, making it a preferred choice for fast food packaging that requires reheating. Processed type is used primarily in case of customs requirements such as printing. The method also includes additional steps of processing such as die-cutting, coating, or incorporation of chemicals.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food Packaging, Food Service, Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Others.

The foodservice segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Molded pulp clamshells, plates, bowls, and cups are widely used in the foodservice industry for packaging on-the-go snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and serving beverage cups. The rising trend of the consumption of single-serve meals and on-the-go products is expected to boost the demand for molded pulp packaging products in the foodservice industry.

Various medical devices such as glucose monitors, blood oxygenators, test kits, and surgical instruments are packaged in molded pulp products in the healthcare industry. Single-use dishes, urinals, bowls, and bedpans are often made using molded pulp. Molded pulp products can be easily discarded and are cost-effective in the healthcare system, thus fueling the growth of the segment.

The industrial packaging segment includes construction, transportation, and chemical packaging applications. The others segment includes personal care and cosmetics, household products, and automotive applications. The growing cosmetics industry in European countries, along with the accelerating demand for sustainable packaging, is likely to propel the growth of the market. For example, Pangea Organics uses clamshells made of molded pulp for packaging soap.

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Regional Outlook

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Scandinavian

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The European market for molded pulp packaging is highly competitive with the presence of both global and regional companies. The market has also witnessed several new product launches over the last few years benefiting the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe molded pulp packaging market include,

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Omni-Pac Group

Huhtamaki

Pulp-Tec Limited

Eco-Products, Inc.

TART

PAPACKS Sales GmbH

Kiefel Packaging

Switch Packaging Specialists Ltd.

AR Packaging

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.