Mental Health Apps Market Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report By 2030

Mental Health Apps Industry Overview

The global mental health apps market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030. Rising utilization of mental health apps owing to their benefits in improving treatment outcomes and lifestyle and increasing awareness regarding mental health as a significant health condition are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

In addition, the utilization of mental health apps is beneficial in facilitating and promoting wellbeing, which is further helpful in fueling the productivity of people, mainly working professionals. Furthermore, the increasing number of downloads for mental health apps and an upsurge in downloads during the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the other prominent factors propelling the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only led to an increase in downloads of mental health apps but also increased awareness regarding mental health as a grave problem. This, in turn, has demonstrated a substantial growth opportunity in the digital health and mobile health space. According to the research provided by the ORCHA (Organization for the Review of Care and Health Applications), the mental health app downloads in the U.K. increased by around 200% from summer 2019 to summer 2020.

In addition, shifting trends from traditional methods of care to patient-centric and personalized care are supporting the adoption of mental health apps. Mental health apps such as meditation management apps, depression and anxiety management apps, and wellness management apps are beneficial in maintaining the overall health of an individual, thereby promoting a better lifestyle and reducing stress.

Studies and research proving the benefits of such apps have further boosted their adoption and penetration, thereby fueling demand. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of an app for promoting well-being and stress management. It demonstrated positive results and was effective in stress reduction in the respondents.

Furthermore, rising funding opportunities for the development of various mental health apps signify growth opportunities for the market. For instance, total funding statistics published by Crunchbase for Calm, a meditation app, increased from USD 28 million in 2018 to USD 218 million in 2020. In addition, the funding for the app increased by around 52% from 2019 to 2020. This substantial rise in funding signifies the growth potential of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, growing smartphone and internet penetration is fueling the market growth. For instance, as per a 2021 report provided by Ericsson, the number of mobile subscriptions was more than 6 billion and these are expected to increase in the near future. In addition, according to Internet World Stats, as of Q1 2021, the worldwide penetration of the internet was around 65.6%. Hence, the growing adoption of smartphones, the internet, and social media is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the utilization of mental health apps across the globe. Lockdowns in several regions of the world and increasing loneliness and disbalance in the work and professional life leading to burnouts during the pandemic increased the adoption of mental health apps. This can also be justified by the increasing number of downloads of mental health apps during this period. According to the data published by Sensor Tower in 2020, the downloads of 10 leading mental health and wellness apps in the U.S. increased by 17.6% from January to April 2020.

