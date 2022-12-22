North America And Australia Silica Market Cost Structures, and Future Forecasts to 2028

North America And Australia Silica Industry Overview

The North America and Australia silica market size is expected to reach USD 16.52 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising product demand in various applications including oil & gas, rubber, foundry, glass, agrochemicals, and others. Commercial silica sand obtained through mining mainly finds use in oil & gas, glass, and foundry sand. Specialty silica is extracted through wet and thermal processes and includes precipitated, fumed, and colloidal silica along with silica gel and fused gel. These products undergo different processes and find applications in rubber, agrochemicals, oral care, food, desiccants, paints & coatings, and other applications.

North America And Australia Silica Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America and Australia silica market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Glass, Foundry Sand, Rubber, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food, Desiccants, Paints & Coatings, Others.

Based on applications, oil & gas accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 33.0% in 2020. Natural gas and oil are typically produced through unconventional means using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to release trapped oil or gas. Silica plays an essential role in the completion of unconventional oil and natural gas wells, specifically in hydraulic fracturing techniques.

Foundry sand is one of the fastest-growing application segments of the market. Silica is used in foundry sand owing to its high melting point as compared to other alloys for mixing with a binder to produce a mold that can hold the molten metal for casting. According to the American Foundry Society, metal casting is one of the essential sectors in the U.S. manufacturing industry and was valued at USD 44.3 billion in 2020. Factors, such as accuracy, high precision, shorter cycle time, and surface finish, are expected to contribute to the growing demand for metal casting.

North America And Australia Silica Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Australia

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous established players. Companies are focusing on R&D activities to widen their silica product offerings and their application scope within various end-use industries. The companies are also carrying out various acquisition, expansion, and partnership strategies to stay abreast of the competition. This is expected to benefit the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America And Australia silica market include,

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

PPG Industries, Inc.

PQ Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

S. Silica

R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Wacker Chemie AG

