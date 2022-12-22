Skin Boosters Market Major impacting factors Analysis Report By 2030

Skin Boosters Industry Overview

The global skin boosters market size was valued at USD 941.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. The desire to look youthful among the millennials and rising consumption of aesthetic procedures by both men and women, especially from the emerging economies are majorly estimated to drive the market. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall non-invasive aesthetic industry. But many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics might most likely propel the overall aesthetic market. Many dermatology clinics have witnessed a boost in the number of future appointments and consultations for different skin treatments and this is expected to boost the market growth.

Skin boosters are micro-injections of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals that are injected into the epidermis to revitalize, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin for a natural glow. Skin Boosters do not contour or shape the facial structure but can be used on the face, neck, hands, and décolletage. Skin booster treatments restore hydro balance in the skin through the replenishment of hyaluronic acid, resulting in more effective retention of moisture and bringing firmness to the skin. The Mesotherapy type segment in the U.S. is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. The popular trend of achieving glass skin with a porcelain-like, light texture that is devoid of impurities and spots has boosted the adoption of skin boosters.

Cosmeceutical injections like Skin boosters are designed to boost collagen production and amplify the skin’s natural ability to self-repair. This can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, relatively higher disposable income, and the availability of several aesthetic professionals in the country. Furthermore, The U.S. is among the most favored market for aesthetic companies for new product launches.

The increasing geriatric population in the U.S. and Canada is expected to further boost the growth of the market for skin boosters. Signs of aging dull skin texture, lack of skin elasticity, firmness, and dark spots start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. These above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the market for skin boosters. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting several industries, the skin booster market has witnessed an increase in procedures. Due to Covid-19, the work from home concept has been adopted readily. A new trend in the esthetics industry is the growing pressure of looking more appealing on virtual platforms, such as Zoom, during meetings and conferences.

According to WKYC Studio, the desire to look perfect and confident on camera is a major cause of an increase in procedure booking observed by esthetic professionals in 2020. Aesthetic and cosmetic doctors across the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, South Korea, and Japan, have reported an increase in injectable procedure appointments which also includes skin booster treatments after the pandemic, and this is expected to further propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing obsession and desire for flawless and healthy-looking skin will be a boosting factor for market growth.

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Allergan acquired the aesthetics division of Luminera which is an Israeli Research And Development company specializing in dermal fillers that are easy for injectors to work with and provide natural-looking, skin rejuvenating results.

January 2017: Allergan plc launched Juvéderm Volite, an injectable product that uses the patented Vycross technology is specifically designed to improve skin quality and last up to nine months with just one treatment session.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global skin boosters market include

Allergan Plc

Gladerma

Merz Aesthetics

Bloomage Biotechnology

Teoxanne

Filorga

Professional Derma SA

IBSA – InstituteBiochemical SA (IBSA Derma)

