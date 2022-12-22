Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Is Projected To Grow At An Impressive CAGR Of More Than 8% By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global protective clothing fabric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% between 2019 and 2026, surpassing a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2026. One of the primary concerns for industry leaders has been occupational fatalities in hazardous working conditions. Governments have now implemented strict policies and launched various programmes to raise awareness about occupational safety. For example, the US federal government administrator Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched the Injury and Illness Preventive Program as a proactive initiative to assist employers in detecting and correcting workplace hazards. Government initiatives and the development of labour safety laws are causing a surge in demand for protective clothing.

Key Segments of the Protective Clothing Fabric Market

Fact.MR’s study on the protective clothing fabric market offers information divided into four key segments-material, end-user, thickness, weight, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Material Type : Aramid & Blends Polyolefin & Blends Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Cotton Fibers Laminated Polyesters Other materials (PPS, Amide-imide and Viscose, etc.)

By End-User : Oil & Gas Industries Mining Packaging Automotive Marine Pharmaceuticals Electronics and Electrical Construction Other End-use Industries

By Thickness : Up to 0.056 inches 0.056 to 0.065 inches 0.065 to 0.080 inches 0.080 to 0.102 inches Greater than 0.102 inches

By Weight : Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Promising Growth Prospects in Developed Economies

Governments in developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and leading European countries have taken a firm stance on worker safety in order to reduce on-the-job mortality. Furthermore, initiatives taken by government-managed organisations such as OSHA and EU-OSHA have resulted in these regions remaining market leaders in the consumption of protective clothing fabric. Fact.MR expects this trend to continue during the forecast period, with developed regions such as North America and Europe holding more than 62% of the value share.

Product development and strategic acquisitions will drive growth.

The global protective clothing fabric market is extremely competitive. Leading manufacturers are introducing new products with improved properties and acquiring textile companies in order to broaden their capabilities to serve the market and reach new customer bases by offering a diverse range of product offerings. For example, Evonik, an industry leader, launched a new polyamide fibre designed for the hot gas filtration industry in September 2019. Simultaneously, Milliken & Company acquired Polartec LLC, a manufacturer of performance protective textiles for outdoor and military apparel, in June 2019.

