The Global Fluid Management Market Expects Moderate Growth At A CAGR Of 5.3% By 2031

The detailed research report on the Fluid Management Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

Since kidney function drops to only 10-15% in this stage, it becomes very important to manage the fluid build-up inside the blood. On the back of this trend, the global fluid management market is anticipated to register a moderate growth of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

Infusion Products to Act as Key Growth Levers for Market Players

The global fluid management market comprises of a number of key companies. Prominent manufacturers with established market presence in global fluid management market are Baxter, C.R. Bard, Inc., BD, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation and Karl Storz GmbH.

The companies are concentrating on developing next-generation infusion systems. With respect to this, Baxter Healthcare is a pioneer in the global fluid management market.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, end-users, and key regions.

By Product : Infusion Therapy Systems: Infusion Devices IV Access Devices IV Solutions & Products Renal Systems: In-center Hemodialysis Products Home Hemodialysis Products (HHD) Peritoneal Dialysis Products Acute Dialysis Products

By Application : Urology Cardiology Orthopedic/Osteology Neurology Oncology Gastroenterology Others (Anesthesiology, Bronchology, Dentistry, Otology and Gynecology)

By End-users : Hospitals Clinics Dialysis Centers Home Care Settings Others

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways of Global Fluid Management Market Study:

Infusion therapy is set to dominate the global fluid management market, capturing more than half of the total market share. Demand for intravenous fluid administration to dehydrated patients unresponsive to oral therapy is poised to steer the market forward.

The renal products segment is anticipated to catch up, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing number of kidney patients has augmented the need for dialysis procedures and devices such as renal disposables and ancillaries, saline solutions & concentrates and dialysis accessories. This is foreseen to bolster the segment’s growth.

By end-user, hospitals are anticipated to capture maximum market share, amounting for almost two-fifth. Rising cases of chronic kidney infections are pushing people to seek treatment, thus augmenting growth. The segment is projected to expand 1.3x throughout the forecast period.

North America shall remain the kingpin in the global fluid management market, attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, launch of next-generation infusion devices and a burgeoning demand for smart pumps. The infusion therapy segment shall account for more than half of the North American fluid management market.

Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR’s Fluid management market Report

What is the fluid management market size?

How has fluid management market grown over the years?

Who are the leading exporters for fluid management market?

What is the market share of top fluid management market players?

What are the key trends impacting fluid management market growth?

What is the North America fluid management market Outlook?

How will sales of fluid management market grow in Europe?

How will demand for fluid management market grow in Japan and South Korea?

