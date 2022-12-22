Isopentane Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next ten years

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the isopentane market is anticipated to surpass US$ 3.5 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next ten years.

Fact.MR analyses that dehydrogenation of isopentane to form isoprene remained the wheel of fortune for isopentane, infusing consumption growth. Adoption of isoprene for plastic and rubber manufacturing constantly unleashes spiking business demand and reflects strong dominance for isopentane globally. Constant research and innovation is observed by key market players to foster unexplored functions for end-use industries.

Function as a blowing agent is poised to be the bed rock for isopentane demand, constantly fuelling consumption globally. Heightened usage of these blowing agents in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector remained the focal point for key market leaders operating in this business domain. Swelling usage of isopentane as a foam blowing agent has been proving its worth in improving the chemical performances of end products and simultaneously fuelling market potential.

Global demand for isopentane is propelled by North America, followed by Europe and East Asia. North America holds maximum number of manufacturers positioned due to ease of raw material availability and heightened infrastructure investments.

Isopentane Market Segmentations:

By Purity <95% Isopentane 95% – 97% Isopentane 97% – 99% Isopentane 99% Isopentane

By Blending Agent Pentane Cyclopentane n-Pentane Others

By Function Blowing Agents Polyurethane Foam Additives EPS Additives Solvents Propellant Viscosity Controlling Agent s



