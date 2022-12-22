Center Information Display Market To Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During Forecast Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global center information display market is estimated at US$ 662.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is set to grow along with the robust growth of the global automotive industry.

Center information displays come with a wide range features and multi-functions that provide the driver as well as passengers with proper informatics. These systems offer integrated navigation, which has become a vital element in transportation, multiple sources of entertainment, and smartphone connectivity, making it easier to communicate. The rise of electric cars is also pushing demand for information displays. Moreover, safety regulations are becoming stricter, with companies such as Tesla leading the way in self-driving and autonomous vehicles.

The global automotive smart display market stood at US$ 7.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Center information systems are now commonly using TCT LED and OLED displays that look attractive in vehicles. The center information display market is estimated to grow 2.1X over the next ten years.

Segmentation of Center information display Industry Research

Center information display Market by Type : LCD (Includes TFT LCD) LED (Includes OLED)

Center information display Market by Size (Individual Display) : Less than 10 Inches 10-15 Inches Above 15 Inches

Center information display Market by Product Type : Touch Screen Hybrid

Center information display Market by Vehicle Category : Passenger Vehicles Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Coaches & Buses

Center information display Market by Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

Center information display Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global center information display market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% and be valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 0.4% CAGR during the period of 2017-2021.

LED center information displays will dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 464.8 million in 2022.

10-15 inch center information displays dominated the market with 65% market share in 2021.

Touch screen displays are likely to represent 74% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for center information displays is expected to increase at CAGR of 7.4% in North America.

Market Development

Market development and growth strategies involve product launches, new product attributes, research & development of products, geographical expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and much more. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies to meet specific application needs and requirements.

Furthermore, market players are channelizing their resources to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse features, depending on advancements in the display market for different regions. Moreover, leading market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and smart center information displays for vehicles.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global center information display market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (LCD (includes TFT LCD), LED (includes OLED)), size (individual display) (less than 10 Inches, 10-15 Inches, above 15 Inches), product type (touch screen, hybrid), vehicle category (passenger vehicles (mid-size, compact, luxury, SUVs), commercial vehicles (LCVs, HCVs, coaches & buses)), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

