Sales of Automotive Lubricants Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR of 3.1% Over 2032

The global automotive lubricants market is likely to be valued at US$ 79.23 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 76.82 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive lubricants sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of US$ 108 Billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Automotive Lubricants providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launch to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In May 2022, Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B .V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij – subsidiaries of Shell Plc. , have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL.

and B – subsidiaries of , have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL. In May 2019, ExxonMobil agreed to purchase Indonesian lubricant blender PT Federal Karyatama, the companies announced this week, as part of a plan to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. The $435 Billion acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand of lubricants and a new blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia.

Key Companies Profiled

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Total S.A.

FUCHS

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lubricants Industry Survey

Automotive Lubricants Market by Lubricants : Engine Oil Gear Oil Brake Oil Grease Other Automotive Fluid Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants Market by Base Oil : Fully Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Semi-Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Mineral Oil Automotive Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants Market by Vehicle : LCVs HCVs Midsize Vehicles Compact Vehicles Premium Class Vehicles Luxury Vehicles Other Vehicle Types

Automotive Lubricants by Region : North America Automotive Lubricants Market Latin America Automotive Lubricants Market Europe Automotive Lubricants Market Japan Automotive Lubricants Market APEJ Automotive Lubricants Market Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market



