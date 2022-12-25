Sales of Automotive Lubricants Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR of 3.1% Over 2032

The global automotive lubricants market is likely to be valued at US$ 79.23 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 76.82 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive lubricants sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of US$ 108 Billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Automotive Lubricants providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launch to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

  • In May 2022, Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij – subsidiaries of Shell Plc., have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL.
  • In May 2019, ExxonMobil agreed to purchase Indonesian lubricant blender PT Federal Karyatama, the companies announced this week, as part of a plan to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. The $435 Billion acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand of lubricants and a new blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • ExxonMobil
  • Chevron
  • Total S.A.
  • FUCHS

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lubricants Industry Survey

  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Lubricants :
    • Engine Oil
    • Gear Oil
    • Brake Oil
    • Grease
    • Other Automotive Fluid Lubricants
  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Base Oil :
    • Fully Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils
    • Semi-Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils
    • Mineral Oil Automotive Lubricants
  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Vehicle :
    • LCVs
    • HCVs
    • Midsize Vehicles
    • Compact Vehicles
    • Premium Class Vehicles
    • Luxury Vehicles
    • Other Vehicle Types
  • Automotive Lubricants by Region :
    • North America Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Latin America Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Europe Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Japan Automotive Lubricants Market
    • APEJ Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market

Battery Chemicals Market Analysis by Chemical Type (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator), by Battery Type (Nickel Cadmium Batteries, Zinc Carbon Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries), by End-Use, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Lubricants Market report include:

  • How the market for Automotive Lubricants has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Lubricants on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Lubricants?
  • Why the consumption of Automotive Lubricants highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Lubricants market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Automotive Lubricants market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Automotive Lubricants market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Automotive Lubricants market.
  • Leverage: The Automotive Lubricants market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Automotive Lubricants market.

