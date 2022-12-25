Global Data Protection Software Market Is Projected To Reach USD 18,500 Million By 2032

Posted on 2022-12-25 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global data protection software market is estimated at USD 1,195 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18,500 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31.5% during 2022-2032.

Fact.MR estimates that global data protection software market accounts around ~1% of global data protection market comprehended by high demand for compilation and privacy ensuring data software growing at an unprecedented rate on global level. Continuous business escalations, data lifecycle managements, online and offline data management and demand of continuous data protection backup software (CDP) is anticipated to multiply the present data protection market valuation by 23X in upcoming decade.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report, HURRY!!! –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1326

The United States, which has been the largest user of data management solutions for the past half-decade, is likely to continue on this path for the next ten years. A market driver is the growing awareness of data privacy and management among U.S. commercial organizations. Furthermore, strict data-protection legislation, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, boosted demand for such software. By the end of 2032, the market for data protection software in the United States is expected to have grown by 27 times.

Analyzing the current market trend helps to understand why banks and financial services firms are aiming to include data protection software as an integral component of their operations. Recognizing the significance of data privacy and management by a bank, demand for such specialized software that may assist it in reducing the risk of hacking.

Storage technologies for data protection via backup taps and discs have been a strong market alternative for the previous half-decade. With ongoing technological improvements in this field, tap-based data backup, which was a slow procedure, gradually depreciated on a global scale, and demand for virtual data backup software increased.

Key Takeaways:

  • North America is expected to generate USD 382 Million revenue in the global data protection software market.
  • Data protection software for BFSI is expected to grow at a 33.6% CAGR by 2032.
  • Small & midsize business to generate absolute $ opportunity of USD 10,500 Million.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rapid technological advancements are expected to propel the demand for data protection software.
  • Use of data protection software for safeguarding from cyberattacks and malware is expected to drive market growth.

Get Customization of Report (Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports) :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1326

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the data protection software industry have primarily pursued growth-oriented tactics, which include increasing the rate at which data privacy solutions are implemented. Collaborations, mergers, digital marketing, and constant technical developments in the aforementioned software also rank high on their priority list. By providing a highly secure system, these tactics assist global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and gaining maximum market share.

  • In 2020, Commvault, a global pioneer in data protection software, will release metallic SaaS-based data protection software for Enterprise-ready data management systems in the European region, with core backup and recovery functionalities.
  • In the beginning of 2019, IBM Corporation paid around USD 33 billion for REDHAT, an Open Source software provider, with the goal of gaining experience in cloud computing.

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis By Component (Platform & Services) By Deployment Type (On Premises & Cloud based Digital Experience Platform) By Vertical & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

Key Players in the Data Protection Software Market Include:

  • Commvault
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • Veeam Software
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Dell EMC
  • Cloudian, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Check Point Software Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Data Protection Software Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the data protection software market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global data protection software market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Solution Type :
    • Data Backup & Recovery
    • Disaster Recovery
    • Data Security
    • Data Compliance
  • By Deployment Type :
    • Cloud
    • On-Premises
  • By Enterprise Size :
    • SMBs
    • Large Enterprises
  • By End-Use Industry :
    • IT & Telecom
    • Healthcare
    • BFSI
    • Retail Business
    • Manufacturing Business
    • Education
    • Other

Key Questions Covered in Data Protection Software Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the data protection software market demand outlook for 2022-2032.
  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for data protection software market between 2022 and 2032.
  • Data protection software market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
  • Data protection software market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report – 

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1326

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution