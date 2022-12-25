Global Data Protection Software Market Is Projected To Reach USD 18,500 Million By 2032

The global data protection software market is estimated at USD 1,195 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18,500 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31.5% during 2022-2032.

Fact.MR estimates that global data protection software market accounts around ~1% of global data protection market comprehended by high demand for compilation and privacy ensuring data software growing at an unprecedented rate on global level. Continuous business escalations, data lifecycle managements, online and offline data management and demand of continuous data protection backup software (CDP) is anticipated to multiply the present data protection market valuation by 23X in upcoming decade.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report, HURRY!!! –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1326

The United States, which has been the largest user of data management solutions for the past half-decade, is likely to continue on this path for the next ten years. A market driver is the growing awareness of data privacy and management among U.S. commercial organizations. Furthermore, strict data-protection legislation, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, boosted demand for such software. By the end of 2032, the market for data protection software in the United States is expected to have grown by 27 times.