Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Is Predicted To Grow At An Impressive CAGR of 15.7% by 2032

The mixed mode chromatography resin market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The mixed mode chromatography resin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 428 Million by 2032 growing from US$ 91 Million recorded in 2021.

An interface base or mixed-mode media employed in the chromatographic process is defined as mixed mode chromatography resin that uses ligands with multimodal functionality to enable protein adsorption through a mix of ionic, hydrogen, and hydrophobic interactions.

Recent Developments in the Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market

Kaneka Corporation released a new version of “KANEKA KanCapA 3G,” that is a novel protein resin chromatography for immune response therapy, in January 2017. KanCapA 3G from KANEKA has a 50 percent greater binding rate than a regular product and is designed to lower antibody treatment process expenses and increase productivity. As a consequence, the KANEKA KanCapA 3G is projected to improve processing time, reduce pollution, and increase operational efficiencies.

Celsee, Inc. is a firm that provides tools and consumables for the separation, identification, and characterization of single cells, which was acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in April 2020. Celsee's cutting-edge products and technology are intended to broaden Bio-reach Rad's into the fast-growing fields of precision medicine and single-cell analysis, which both provide better understanding of illness, diagnosis, and therapy.

Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Purolite Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Avantor

JSR Micro Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sepragen Corporation

Merck among others

Key Segments

By Type : Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Type Hydroxyapatite Type Others

By Application : Antibodies Production Vaccine Production Non-antibody Proteins Antibody-drug Conjugate Separation of Low Molecular Weight Impurities Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



