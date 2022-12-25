Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Is Predicted To Grow At An Impressive CAGR of 15.7% by 2032

Posted on 2022-12-25

The mixed mode chromatography resin market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The mixed mode chromatography resin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 428 Million by 2032 growing from US$ 91 Million recorded in 2021.

An interface base or mixed-mode media employed in the chromatographic process is defined as mixed mode chromatography resin that uses ligands with multimodal functionality to enable protein adsorption through a mix of ionic, hydrogen, and hydrophobic interactions.

Recent Developments in the Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market

  • Kaneka Corporation released a new version of “KANEKA KanCapA 3G,” that is a novel protein resin chromatography for immune response therapy, in January 2017. KanCapA 3G from KANEKA has a 50 percent greater binding rate than a regular product and is designed to lower antibody treatment process expenses and increase productivity. As a consequence, the KANEKA KanCapA 3G is projected to improve processing time, reduce pollution, and increase operational efficiencies.
  • Celsee, Inc. is a firm that provides tools and consumables for the separation, identification, and characterization of single cells, which was acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in April 2020. Celsee’s cutting-edge products and technology are intended to broaden Bio-reach Rad’s into the fast-growing fields of precision medicine and single-cell analysis, which both provide better understanding of illness, diagnosis, and therapy.

Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Key Players

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Purolite Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Avantor
  • JSR Micro Inc.
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Sepragen Corporation
  • Merck among others

Key Segments

  • By Type :
    • Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Type
    • Hydroxyapatite Type
    • Others
  • By Application :
    • Antibodies Production
    • Vaccine Production
    • Non-antibody Proteins
    • Antibody-drug Conjugate
    • Separation of Low Molecular Weight Impurities
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Questionnaire answered in the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market report include:

  • How the market for Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin?
  • Why the consumption of Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

