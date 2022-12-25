U.S. Patient Positioning System Market Is Forecasted To Expand At 4.3% CAGR Over 2032

Patient positioning system sales in the United States are estimated to cross a market valuation of US$ 324.8 million by the end of 2032. The U.S. patient positioning system market is forecasted to expand at 4.3% CAGR over the 2022-2032 assessment period and provide US$ 112.6 million absolute dollar opportunity over the same time frame.

The market is likely to grow on the back of the high adoption of a patient positioning system to keep patients in a comfortable position during surgeries, besides rising applications in other healthcare segments as well. Technological advancements, such as the installation of sensors, are also likely to drive the growth of the patient positioning system market in the United States over the coming years.