U.S. Patient Positioning System Market Is Forecasted To Expand At 4.3% CAGR Over 2032

Patient positioning system sales in the United States are estimated to cross a market valuation of US$ 324.8 million by the end of 2032. The U.S. patient positioning system market is forecasted to expand at 4.3% CAGR over the 2022-2032 assessment period and provide US$ 112.6 million absolute dollar opportunity over the same time frame.

The market is likely to grow on the back of the high adoption of a patient positioning system to keep patients in a comfortable position during surgeries, besides rising applications in other healthcare segments as well. Technological advancements, such as the installation of sensors, are also likely to drive the growth of the patient positioning system market in the United States over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent patient positioning system manufacturers in the United States market are investing their resources in research and development to focus on product innovation. They are also making use of other marketing strategies such as acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

For instance :

  • Baxter International Inc. acquired Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. in 2021. This acquisition is likely to make the company a global Medtech leader and accelerate its vision to transform healthcare and advance patient care globally.
  • Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical Group N.V. in 2020. This acquisition is likely to enhance the market position of the company globally and provide significant opportunities to advance innovation and deliver solutions to more patients.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • STERIS
  • Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Skytron, LLC
  • Mizuho America, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew Inc.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • SchureMed
  • Mevion Medical Systems

Segmentation of U.S. Patient Positioning System Industry Research

  • U.S. Patient Positioning System Market by Product :
    • Patient Positioning Tables
    • Surgical Tables
    • Radiolucent Imaging Tables
    • Examination Tables
    • Patient Positioning Accessories
    • Other Patient Positioning Systems
  • U.S. Patient Positioning System Market by Application :
    • Surgeries
    • Disease Diagnosis & Imaging
    • Cancer Therapy
    • Others
  • U.S. Patient Positioning System Market by End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
    • Diagnostic Centres
    • Others
  • U.S. Patient Positioning System Market by Region :
    • West US
    • South-West US
    • Mid-West US
    • North-East US
    • South-East US

