Global Sales of Automotive Wireless Charger Is Predicted To Expand At A Stupendous CAGR of 21.9% by 2032

The global automotive wireless charger market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a stupendous CAGR of 21.9% to reach a market size of US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2032. Luxury passenger vehicles accounted for 46.6% share of the global market in 2021.

Revenue from the sales of automotive wireless chargers accounted for nearly 5% share of the global wireless charger market in 2021.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Wireless Charger Market Study

The global automotive wireless charger market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 21.9% and reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2032.

Under the power segment, 10W will dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 879.4 million in 2022.

Demand for built-in chargers will surge at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Inductive type of technology is likely to represent 19.2% market share in 2022.

By vehicle category, the passenger vehicles segment will grow 7.6X during the forecasted period.

Based on region, demand for automotive wireless chargers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.6% in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Global manufacturers of automotive wireless chargers are focusing on the technologies to stay ahead of the competition. Key manufacturers are focusing on advances in wireless charging to provide additional benefits to end users.

New product launches, partnerships, manufacturing expansion, etc., are commonly witnessed in this market space.

In January 2022, ROHM Co Ltd announced the development of an automotive wireless charging solution integrated with NFC communication. It will allow key features such as Foreign Object Detection (FOD), which will help detect metallic objects and NFC will enable infotainment operations via device authentication.

Key players in the Automotive Wireless Charger Market

HARMAN

2E

Aircharge

Belkin

Continental

etatronix

hoco Tech

Huawei

Infineon

LG

Segmentation of Automotive Wireless Charger Industry Research

By Power : 5 W Chargers 10W Chargers 15W Chargers

By Charger Type : Built-in Chargers Portable Chargers Windshield Mounts Vent Mounts Dash Mounts

By Technology : Inductive Chargers Resonant Chargers Radio Frequency Chargers

By Vehicle Category : Passenger Vehicles Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket



For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Market Development

Market development and growth strategies involve new product launches, geographical expansion, research & development to offer more flexibility in design, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others. Manufacturers are focusing on high-end technology to meet the specific needs and requirements of end users.

To broaden their customer base, industry participants are also concentrated on a variety of end users and geographical regions. Additionally, market participants are focusing on creating products that empower people through technology and by spending on research and development to provide wireless chargers of high quality. Businesses are developing products that are stylish, practical with simple functionality, and convenient to use.

