Demand for Cheek Implants Is Expected To Rise At A 7.7% value CAGR, Likely To Reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2032

The global facial implant market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and is expected to rise at a 7.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 2.5 Billion, which experienced a Y-o-Y growth of 8% in 2022. Increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders is one of the major factors that is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The growing concern regarding personal appearance among the local population in both developed and developing countries is projected to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

New product and technology introductions are a priority for industry players in the global Facial Implant Market. Additional functions include the ease of acquisition, maintenance and management, and enabling services to be scaled up or down as demands evolve. In order to strengthen their position in the worldwide Facial Implant Market, organizations are focused on industry collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of some top competitors in the facial implant market, including company biographies, recent developments, and significant market strategies. It shows how the competitors are taking advantage of the opportunities present in the facial implant market.

In May 2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, a global medical technology leader, introduced the availability of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Omni&trade Suite , an intelligent operating room (OR) designed to optimize surgical workflow and procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks and streamlining unnecessary technology and redundant hardware. The new AI feature uses cameras to automatically recognize and timestamp key OR workflow milestones, including patient entry and exit, door count, the start and stop of anesthesia, surgery and cleaning. Surgical teams are guided through a process to help optimize OR workflow based on real-time access to workflow metrics.

In February 2022, Bactiguard and Zimmer Biomet announced to expand their global license arrangement which began in 2019, to encompass a variety of implant product segments to prevent post operative infections, joint reconstruction, implant for sports medicine, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial applications are included in the exclusive license agreement.

In November 2021, The Center for Oral, Facial, and Implant Surgery and U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialized management services firm that solely supplies outstanding maxillofacial and oral experts, announced a new cooperation.

Key Companies Profiled

Stryker Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Osteomed L.P

Medartis AG

Integra Lifesciences

Matrix Surgical USA

Calavera Surgical Design

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Segments Covered in the Facial Implant Market Study

Facial Implant Market by Product : Chin and Mandibular Implants Cheek Implants Nasal Implants Facial Implant Injectables

Facial Implant Market by Material : Metal Facial Implants Biologicals Facial Implants Polymers Facial Implants Ceramic Facial Implants

Facial Implant Market by Procedure : Facial Implants for Eyelid Surgery Facial Implants for Facelift Facial Implants for Rhinoplasty

Facial Implant Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Analysis by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B), by Drug Class (Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants), by Region

Questionnaire answered in the Facial Implants Market report include:

How the market for Facial Implants has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Facial Implants on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Facial Implants?

Why the consumption of Facial Implants highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

