Worldwide Demand for Healthcare Automation Is Project To Accelerate At A Healthy CAGR of 8.4% by 2028 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global healthcare automation market was valued at US$ 36.9 Bn in 2020. The healthcare automation market is projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% to top a market valuation of US$ 88.9 Bn by the end of 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Healthcare automation system providers are becoming increasingly interested in developing novel items. Aside from that, a number of businesses are engaging in collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions. All of these efforts are expected to propel the global healthcare automation market to new heights over the coming years.

In 2020, Health Catalyst, Inc. agreed to purchase Healthfinch, Inc., a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that offers a workflow integration engine that combines insights and analytics into EMR workflows to enhance clinicians’ efforts to address patient care gaps in real time.

Prominent Key players of the Healthcare Automation market survey report:

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

General Electric Company

Danaher Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

Accuray, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Automation Industry Research

Healthcare Automation Market by Application: Therapeutic Automation Lab & Pharmacy Automation Logistics & Training Automation Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Healthcare Automation Market by End User: Pharmacies Research Institutes & Labs Home Care Others

Healthcare Automation Market by Region: North America Healthcare Automation Market Europe Healthcare Automation Market Asia Pacific Healthcare Automation Market Latin America Healthcare Automation Market MEA Healthcare Automation Market



Healthcare Automation fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Healthcare Automation player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Healthcare Automation in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Healthcare Automation.

The report covers following Healthcare Automation Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Healthcare Automation market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Healthcare Automation

Latest industry Analysis on Healthcare Automation Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Healthcare Automation Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Healthcare Automation demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Healthcare Automation major players

Healthcare Automation Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Healthcare Automation demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Healthcare Automation Market report include:

How the market for Healthcare Automation has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Healthcare Automation on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Healthcare Automation?

Why the consumption of Healthcare Automation highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

