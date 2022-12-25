Sales of Bone Grafts And Substitutes Are Slated To Rise At A CAGR of 4.9% by 2028| Fact.MR Study

The global bone grafts and substitutes market reached a valuation of US$ 3.06 Bn in 2020. Sales of bone grafts and substitutes are slated to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 4.44 Bn by the end of 2028. As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider,the global market for bone grafts and substitutes was valued at US$ 3.06 Bn in 2020. Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7229

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of bone grafts and substitutes are constantly investing in the development of new products with improved bioactivity, biocompatibility, and mechanical qualities. Companies have a varied product portfolio that is technologically advanced, as well as a larger global presence. Key players are constantly launching innovative products in various orthopedic application areas.

For instance,

The chronOS Strip bone graft substitute is made by Synthes, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. The chronOS-tricalcium phosphate granules in this synthetic bone transplant can be perfused with the patient’s bone marrow and blood.