Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market Is Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% By 2032

The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market is valued at US$ 2.62 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach US$ 4.45 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2032 time period.

Over the past half-decade, despite a slowdown in the demand for pipes, GRE pipes and fittings have observed a take-off due to increasing oil & gas projects and the need for sustainable pipes for oil & gas transportation. This surge was observed across regions with rampant oil & gas projects, especially in GCC countries and the United States.

Key Players Of The Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market:

AcwaPipe

Advancedpiping

Amerplastics

Future Pipe Industry

GRE Composites

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd

Kemrock Industry

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd

National Oilwell Varco

NOV Fiber Glass Systems

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Shawcor Ltd

Key Segments of GRE Pipes Industry

GRE Pipes Market by Pressure (Barg):

10-20 GRE Pipes

20-30 GRE Pipes

30-40 GRE Pipes

40-50 GRE Pipes

>50 GRE Pipes

GRE Pipes Market by Diameter (mm):

25-100 GRE Pipes

100-250 GRE Pipes

250-500 GRE Pipes

500-750 GRE Pipes

750-1000 GRE Pipes

1000-1200 GRE Pipes

>1200 GRE Pipes

GRE Pipes Market by Application:

Oil Fields

Brine Transmission and Desalination

Oil & Gas Transmission

Offshore Cooling Water and Drainage

Fire Water/Fire Protection Pipes

Others

Chemical/Petrochemicals

Chemical Processing and Steam Condensate Return

Acid Transportation

Effluent Discharge Lines

Water Treatment and Sewage Services

Sewage and Sanitary Services

Seawater Transport Lines

Water and Wastewater Pipe Lines

Others

Mining Industry

The report covers following Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market insights:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes

Latest industry Analysis on Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes major players

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key questions about the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market:

How the market for Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes ?

Why the consumption of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

