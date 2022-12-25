Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market Is Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% By 2032

The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market is valued at US$ 2.62 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach US$ 4.45 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2032 time period.

Over the past half-decade, despite a slowdown in the demand for pipes, GRE pipes and fittings have observed a take-off due to increasing oil & gas projects and the need for sustainable pipes for oil & gas transportation. This surge was observed across regions with rampant oil & gas projects, especially in GCC countries and the United States.

Prominent Key Players Of The Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market Survey Report:

AcwaPipe
Advancedpiping
Amerplastics
Future Pipe Industry
GRE Composites
Hengrun Group Co., Ltd
Kemrock Industry
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd
National Oilwell Varco
NOV Fiber Glass Systems
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
Shawcor Ltd

Key Segments of GRE Pipes Industry Survey

GRE Pipes Market by Pressure (Barg):
10-20 GRE Pipes
20-30 GRE Pipes
30-40 GRE Pipes
40-50 GRE Pipes
>50 GRE Pipes

GRE Pipes Market by Diameter (mm):
25-100 GRE Pipes
100-250 GRE Pipes
250-500 GRE Pipes
500-750 GRE Pipes
750-1000 GRE Pipes
1000-1200 GRE Pipes
>1200 GRE Pipes

GRE Pipes Market by Application:
Oil Fields
Brine Transmission and Desalination
Oil & Gas Transmission
Offshore Cooling Water and Drainage
Fire Water/Fire Protection Pipes
Others
Chemical/Petrochemicals
Chemical Processing and Steam Condensate Return
Acid Transportation
Effluent Discharge Lines
Water Treatment and Sewage Services
Sewage and Sanitary Services
Seawater Transport Lines
Water and Wastewater Pipe Lines
Others
Mining Industry

The report covers following Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes
Latest industry Analysis on Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
Key trends Analysis of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
Changing Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes demand and consumption of diverse products
Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes major players
Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market report include:

How the market for Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes has grown?
What is the present and future outlook of the global Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes on the basis of region?
What are the challenges and opportunities for the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes ?
Why the consumption of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes highest in region?
In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

