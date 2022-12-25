Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Is Poised To Increase At A Steady CAGR of 6% By 2032

The global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6%, reaching US$ 1.85 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.04 Bn in 2022.

“DAWs have gone a long way in recent decades. Digital audio workstations are used in almost every audio and video processing system today.”

Several reasons, including the increased popularity of cloud-based audio workstations and the expanding digitalization of instruments, are likely to drive demand for digital audio workstations (DAWs) during the next 5 years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Digital Audio Workstations Market Survey Report:

Ableton AG

Acoustica Inc.

Avid Technology Inc.

Cakewalk Inc.

Cockos Incorporated

Key Segments

By Component

Software

Stand-alone

Suite

Services

System Integration

Operating and Maintenance

By End-Use

Commercial

Professorial

Music Industry

Non-Commercial

Education

Enterprises

By OS Compatibility

Mac

Windows

Others (Android, Linux, iOS etc.)

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

How Intense is the Competition in the Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market?

Due to numerous competitors fighting among themselves and investing large sums of money in R&D to build better, more dependable workstations, the industry is headed toward a highly competitive trend. Melodrive Inc., for example, acquired a large amount of money from Boost VC in 2017 to create AI algorithms for manufacturing in the United States and European digital audio workstations (DAWs) market.

Recent Developments in the Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market:

Avid’s multiyear deal with FotoKem, a pioneer in digital and film post-production, was extended in March 2019. The arrangement assures that Avid will provide optimised efficiency to FotoKem’s video and audio post-production procedures. FotoKem’s audio post-production is much-improved thanks to ProTools.

Steinberg published maintenance updates for all Cubase 10 versions in February 2019. Enhancements to chord pads, MixConsole, expression maps, and other features are included in the releases.

