Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Is Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR of 5.4% by 2028| Fact.MR Study

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Analysis by Drug Class (Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors), by Pipeline Analysis (Early-stage, Late-stage), by Region – Global Forecast 2021-2028

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by 2028.

Demand for endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) is expected to increase at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

For business expansion, prominent participants are implementing strategic formulations such as new product development and commercialization, commercial expansion, and distribution partnerships. Furthermore, these leaders are substantially investing in product development, which is fueling revenue generation.

For instance,

In 2019, In the United States, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. introduced a generic version of Gilead’s Letairis (ambrisentan) tablets. The endothelin receptor antagonist ambrisentan is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Key Companies Profiled

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Bayer HealthCare

United Therapeutics Corp

Key Segments Covered in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry Research

By Drug Class: Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators

By Pipeline Analysis: Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II) Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase)

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



