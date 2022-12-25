Sales of Chlor-Alkali Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR of 5.4% To Reach A Value of US$ 150 Billion by 2032

Posted on 2022-12-25 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

The global chlor-alkali market is likely to be valued at US$ 88.5 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 84 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 5.3%. From 2022 to 2032, Chlor-Alkali sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a value of US$ 150 Billion by the end of 2032.

The global market for Chlor-Alkali is poised to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 150 Billion by 2032. Demand for Chlorine-based Chlor-Alkali will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 5.1% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Chlor-Alkali in Vinyl Production at a rate of 4.6during the same period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Chlor-Alkali providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

  • In March 2021, AGC Inc. passed a resolution to integrate and reorganize its 3 consolidated subsidiary companies, AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co., Ltd, Vinythai Public Company Limited, and AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd, and to form a new company that will promote the business development of Chlor-alkali products and services in Thailand and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam markets, with target completion by the first half of 2022
  • In Oct 2019, Borregaard invested 207 million Norwegian kroner in a chloralkali plant at the Sarpsborg site in Norway; The project aims at modernizing existing equipment and is expected to near completion in 2022.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Solvay SA
  • AGC Inc.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Tronox Limited
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Axiall Chemicals
  • BorsodChem
  • Olin Corporation
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • Hanwha Solutions Corporation
  • INOVYN
  • Nirma LimitedKey Segments Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Industry Survey
  • by Product
    • Chlorine-based
    • Caustic Soda-based
    • Soda Ash-based
  • by Application
    • Glass Manufacturing
    • Vinyl Production
    • Organic Chemical Production
    • Inorganic Chemicals Production
    • Pulp & Paper Production
    • Chlorinated Intermediates
    • Water Treatment
    • Other Applications
  • by Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Chlor-Alkali Market report include:

  • How the market for Chlor-Alkali has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Chlor-Alkali on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Chlor-Alkali?
  • Why the consumption of Chlor-Alkali highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

