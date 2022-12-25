Worldwide Demand for Abrasives Is Predict To Grow At An Impressive CAGR of 5.5% By 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Abrasives Market Analysis by Product (Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Raw Super Abrasives, Steel Abrasives, Loose Abrasive Grains), by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2021-2031

The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are focusing on primary tactics such as technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D efforts. Abrasive manufacturers are working on establishing joint ventures, strategic alliances, and partnerships to increase production capacity and market penetration.

For instance,

  • In May 2021, Norton Quantum Prime Grinding Wheels with unique, proprietary nano-crystalline ceramic grain was launched by Saint-Gobain Abrasives, offering exceptional productivity benefits across a wide range of applications.

Prominent Key players of the Abrasives market survey report:

  • Saint Gobain SA
  • 3M
  • DuPont
  • TYROLIT
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Abrasive Technology Inc.
  • Allied High Tech Products Inc.
  • Almatis GmbH
  • ARC Abrasives Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Abrasives Industry Research

  • Abrasives Market by Product:
    • Bonded Abrasives
    • Coated Abrasives
    • Raw Super Abrasives
    • Steel Abrasives
    • Loose Abrasive Grains
    • Others (including Nonwoven Abrasives)
  • Abrasives Market by End User:
    • Machinery
    • Electrical & Electronic Equipment
    • Transportation
    • Metal Fabrication
    • Others (including Construction, Medical Devices, Power Generation, and Cleaning & Maintenance)
  • Abrasives Market by Region:
    • North America Abrasives Market
    • Europe Abrasives Market
    • Asia Pacific Abrasives Market
    • Latin America Abrasives Market
    • MEA Abrasives Market

