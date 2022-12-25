Strimvelis Based Gene Therapy Market Is Poised To Register A CAGR of 18.5% by 2032

Gene Therapy Market Analysis Report by Product (Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis based Gene Therapy), by Application (Ophthalmology, Oncology, ADA-SCID), by Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global gene therapy market is slated to acquire a valuation of US$ 1.85 Billion in 2022, up from US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 19.3%. From 2022-2032, the market is poised to register a CAGR of 18.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.1 Billion.

The world has witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases of rare diseases, which has fueled the demand for cell and gene therapy. Ex-vivo gene therapy is becoming more popular for neurological treatments, which is expected to drive gene therapy market growth through 2032.