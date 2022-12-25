Strimvelis Based Gene Therapy Market Is Poised To Register A CAGR of 18.5% by 2032

Gene Therapy Market Analysis Report by Product (Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis based Gene Therapy), by Application (Ophthalmology, Oncology, ADA-SCID), by Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global gene therapy market is slated to acquire a valuation of US$ 1.85 Billion in 2022, up from US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 19.3%. From 2022-2032, the market is poised to register a CAGR of 18.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.1 Billion.

The world has witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases of rare diseases, which has fueled the demand for cell and gene therapy. Ex-vivo gene therapy is becoming more popular for neurological treatments, which is expected to drive gene therapy market growth through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

  • In October 2021, the National Institutes of Health, the United States Food and Drug Administration, ten pharmaceutical companies, and five non-profit organizations announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of gene therapies for the 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease. Such initiatives are expected to boost demand for gene therapy.
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported updates on its investigational gene therapy programs in clinical development in February 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued additional requests to the Company for information needed to resolve the clinical hold of the PHEARLESS Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307 issued in September 2021.
  • Novartis acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics in December 2021, adding a one-time gene therapy that could transform care for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.
  • Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to, or whose disease has returned after, at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy. Abecma is the first FDA-approved cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Novartis AG
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Spark Therapeutics Inc.
  • Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
  • CELGENE CORPORATION
  • Orchard Therapeutics Limited
  • BioNTech

Key Segments Covered in Gene Therapy Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Yescarta-based Gene Therapy
    • Kymriah-based Gene Therapy
    • Luxturna-based Gene Therapy
    • Strimvelis-based Gene Therapy
    • Gendicine
    • Others
  • By Application :
    • Ophthalmology
    • Oncology
    • Adenosine Deaminase/Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Gene Therapy Market report include:

  • How the market for Gene Therapy has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Gene Therapy on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Gene Therapy?
  • Why the consumption of Gene Therapy highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Gene Therapy market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Gene Therapy market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Gene Therapy market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Gene Therapy market.
  • Leverage: The Gene Therapy market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Gene Therapy market.

