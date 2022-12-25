Sales of Generic Injectables Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR of 13.3% by 2032

The global generic injectables market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.02 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 0.8 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 13.1%. From 2022 to 2032, Generic Injectables sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Billion by the end of 2032.

The global market for Generic Injectables is poised to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 3.5 Million by 2032. Demand for Large Molecular injectables will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 34.8% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Generic Injectables in Oncology proliferated at a rate of 11.5% during the same period. The APAC will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 20.8 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent generic injectables providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In April 2022, Hospira, Inc., the world leader in generic injectable pharmaceuticals, announced the acquisition of the generic injectable pharmaceuticals business of Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading Indian pharmaceuticals company, for approximately $400 Billion.

Recently, The Buena, NJ-based company paid AstraZeneca $500,000 in cash for 18 products, 17 injectables, and one topical, and will make milestone payments of up to $6 Billion. The company also paid a royalty of nearly $3 Billion in Feb 2022.

Key Companies Profiled:

AstraZeneca

Baxter International Inc.

Biocon

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Lupin; Merck & Co., Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Generic Injectables Industry Survey

Generic Injectables by Product type Large Molecule Injectables mAb Generic Injectables Insulin Generic Injectables Other Generic Injectables Small Molecule Injectables

Generic Injectables by Application Generic Injectables for Oncology Generic Injectables for Infectious Disease Generic Injectables for Cardiology Generic Injectables for Diabetes Generic Injectables for Immunology Others

Generic Injectables by Container Type Vials Ampoules Premix Prefilled syringes Other

Generic Injectables by Region North America Generic Injectables Market Latin America Generic Injectables Market Europe Generic Injectables Market Asia Pacific Generic Injectables Market Middle East & Africa Generic Injectables Market



Questionnaire answered in the Generic Injectables Market report include:

How the market for Generic Injectables has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Generic Injectables on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Generic Injectables?

Why the consumption of Generic Injectables highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

