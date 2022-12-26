Zeolite Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Zeolite Industry Overview

The global zeolite market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing investments in expanding petrochemicals production coupled with growth in the detergents industry are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Due to their stability, superior activity, and selectivity in conversion processes, zeolites are extensively used in the petrochemicals industry as a catalyst for accelerating chemical reactions. Also, owing to their high absorption capacity for liquid components, they are widely used in the production process of detergents.

The U.S. was the largest market for zeolite in North America in 2021 and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The presence of petrochemical facilities coupled with growth in the consumption of detergents, animal feed, water treatment, and agricultural products is expected to boost product consumption in the U.S. over the coming years. Growing investments in the U.S. petrochemicals industry are expected to facilitate the demand for synthetic zeolite as a catalyst. For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical announced that it will make its Final Investment Decision (FID) on its new cracker in Texas in 2022, followed by another FID of USD 8 billion in a joint venture petrochemical complex along the US Gulf Coast in 2023.

Furthermore, Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) have agreed to build a petrochemical plant worth USD 2.0 billion in the UAE. The collaboration will lead to the establishment of a new joint venture at Ta’ziz. Increasing investments in petrochemicals are anticipated to thus, augment product demand over the forecast period. The demand was, however, impacted in 2020 owing to coronavirus emergence. The petrochemicals industry was affected as countries implemented social and travel restrictions, and many plants faced temporary shutdowns. The petrochemicals demand was irregular across its value chain owing to varied intensities from end-use industries. This had a short-term impact on the global zeolite demand in the initial months of 2020.

Zeolite Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global zeolite market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Zeolite Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Natural Synthetic

Zeolite Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Catalysts Adsorbents Detergent Builders Cement Animal Feed Others

Zeolite Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Zeolite market include

Albemarle Corporation

BASF

Clariant

KMI Zeolite

Zeolite

Zeolyst International

