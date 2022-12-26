Nitric Acid Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nitric Acid Industry Overview

The global nitric acid market size was valued at USD 29.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth for the product is expected to be driven by increasing demand for the product from fertilizers formulators and by the rising consumption of fertilizers in agrarian economies of the world. Growing demand for food has propelled the expansion of various fertilizers and agricultural units globally to optimize crop yield, lower cultivation time, attain healthy crop growth, and more. Nitric acid is one of the key components of producing nitrogen fertilizers which are highly demanded by the agricultural world. The global product industry is highly competitive, especially in the presence of multinationals that are constantly innovating to capture the broader share of the market.

Companies like BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Nutrient, and CF Industries are the major players and dominate the industry with a wide range of products for each application and a strong global presence. Development of the cutting-edge technologies such as mono-medium pressure process, mono-high pressure process, and dual pressure process for producing the product more efficiently are poised to increase the awareness and enhance market growth over the coming years. Increasing demand for the product from the nylon production sector is poised to pave new avenues in the global market space.

The product is consumed in the production of TDI and adipic acid, which are widely used in the development of Nylon 6, 6. Nylon 6, 6 is further used across multiple applications such as manufacturing plastics and industrial carpeting. Nitric acid is a vital raw material in the making of Nitrobenzene which is excessively utilized in the construction industry. The growth in the construction industry is anticipated to trigger the demand for Nitrobenzene in the forecast period.

Nitric Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nitric acid market report based on application and region:

Nitric Acid Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) Fertilizers Nitrobenzene Adipic acid Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) Nitrochlorobenzene Others

Nitric Acid Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, tons; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nitric Acid market include

BASF SE

Dupont

Nutrien Ltd.

Omnia Holding Limited

Apache Nitrogen Products Inc.

CF Industry Holdings, Inc

ThyssenKrupp AG

Yara International ASA

Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers Ltd.

