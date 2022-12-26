Brazil Sports Nutrition Market Research Methodology, Drivers, Opportunities 2030

Brazil Sports Nutrition Industry Overview

The Brazil sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 942.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. There is a growing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity in Brazil. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, 19.2 million people in Brazil are estimated to suffer from diabetes by 2030. Moreover, according to Brazil’s Ministry of Health, more than half of the Brazilian population was overweight in 2020.

Growing awareness regarding lifestyle diseases and the increasing popularity of preventive medications are increasing the adoption of sports nutrition products. Moreover, a growing number of active lifestyle users adopting sports nutrition products for various applications such as energy and weight management is boosting the market growth potential. Multiple products including gels, bars, RTD drinks, and gummies are easily available for various applications such as pre-workout, post-workout, and during work-out. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of these products.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly declined the sales of sports nutrition products owing to the closure of gyms and fitness centers. The majority of the consumers in Brazil purchase sports nutrition products based on recommendations by coaches, dieticians, and physical educators. For instance, according to an article published in the Brazil Journal of Nutrition, the main information sources for 36% of the athletes in Brazil were coaches. Moreover, 27.9% of the athletes were dependent on physical educators for supplement consumption.

Thus, the closures of gyms and fitness institutes negatively impacted the adoption of sports nutrition products. Consumers were focused on purchasing essentials due to lockdown, job losses, and economic uncertainty. This, in turn, declined sales of non-essential products such as sports-related goods. However, the pandemic also increased the awareness pertaining to health and physical fitness. Many consumers started consuming supplements to enhance immunity, mental health, and overall health. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the adoption of sports supplements in the near future.

An increasing number of athletes and bodybuilders are adopting supplements due to the benefits such as performance improvement, health improvement, and disease prevention. For instance, according to an article published in the Brazil Journal of Nutrition in 2017, 54.5% of male and 44.4% of female athletes consumed BCAA in Brazil. Additionally, awareness regarding nutrition supplements among Brazilian athletes is growing rapidly. High adoption of supplements such as creatine, protein, bicarbonate, beta-alanine, and caffeine by athletes and bodybuilders is a major parameter driving the market in Brazil.

Brands are offering innovative products using different ingredients and flavors to cater to consumer demand and expand the consumer base. For instance, Probiótica Laboratories Ltda offers Carb Up Energy Beet, a beetroot containing energy drink. Integralmédica Suplementos Nutricionais offers different sports nutrition products in flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, banana, cappuccino, coco, grape, cookies and cream, red fruits, coco and chocolate, double chocolate, peanut caramel, passion fruit, and cheesecake.

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Fitness Brasil and International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) signed an agreement of event partnership opportunities up till 2026. This partnership aims to navigate challenges and promote the recovery of the sports and fitness industry post-COVID-19 in Brazil.

Fitness Brasil and International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) signed an agreement of event partnership opportunities up till 2026. This partnership aims to navigate challenges and promote the recovery of the sports and fitness industry post-COVID-19 in Brazil. January 2020: Nutry, a company based in Brazil, launched a post-workout protein bar in vanilla flavor. The bar consists of ingredients such as BCAAs, whey protein, minerals, and vitamins.

