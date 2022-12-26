Customer Experience Management Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast Report By 2030

Customer Experience Management Industry Overview

The global customer experience management market size was valued at USD 8.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growing importance of understanding customer behavior and their preferences drives various brands and organizations to adopt customer experience strategies, such as regular communication and engagement, longstanding program, and use of automation, to deliver the best service performance to customers in real-time.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted some of the core sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. The adoption of digital technology tools is likely to set the digital transformation and digital optimization of both existing businesses and new businesses. The pandemic has forced enterprises to assess their growing customer preferences and business continuity plans. As a result, the market for customer experience management is expected to witness steady growth.

The market will likely witness an increasing share of work delivered through digital engagement models based on collaboration tools and platforms. The rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning, has reduced the cost of computing and storage power. For instance, automakers use the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and analytics to understand in-vehicle consumer behavior and to provide maintenance services within vehicle sensors that prompt service requests.

Technological advancements will help enterprises design, operate, and improve their end-to-end CEM and drive market growth. AI and its applications are transforming the way that enterprises interact with end-users and enterprises are investing in AI-based customer services to improve efficiency by decreasing complaint resolution and call processing. It allows brands and leaders to offer relevant content, increase sales opportunities, enhance the customer journey, and prioritize the content strategies that can align with the touchpoints with the buyer journey.

Technologies like big data analytics, remove the guesswork and understand customer needs, pain points, goals, and interests, and create total visibility into the buying process. Growing investments in implementing enhanced marketing technologies to assist customers to make cognitive decisions and to develop enhanced customer experience management are also fueling the growth. The growing trend of investment in customer retention strategies is one of the major factors that drive market growth.

For instance, according to Harvard Business Review, the cost to retain a customer is 25% lower than the cost of acquiring a new customer. Additionally, other research studies also indicate that repeat customers tend to buy more from a company with products priced at different prices and help drive higher business growth. Hence, improving customer experience management is critical for ensuring customer retention and satisfaction and subsequently enhancing sales for any business in industries such as banking, manufacturing, retail, and entertainment.

Market Share Insights

November 2021: Adobe launched a real-time customer data platform, which is built for marketers operating in the B2B service model. It brings the data from multiple sources and combines it into a single view of people and account profiles. This allows marketers to precisely target specific audiences and engages those audiences across all available channels.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global customer experience management market include

Adobe

Avaya Inc.

Clarabridge

Freshworks Inc.

Genesys

International Business Machines Corporation

Medallia Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle

Qualtrics

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Service Management Group (SMG)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Verint

Zendesk

Miraway

