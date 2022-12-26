Residential Air Purifier Market Anticipated Forecast 2030 In Key Regions

Residential Air Purifier Industry Overview

The global residential air purifier market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases and increasing levels of pollution in urban areas across the globe have been the key factors favoring the growth of this market for residential air purifiers. Also, the global population is growing health consciousness mingled with the improving standards of living and rising disposable incomes. There is a rising awareness pertaining to the harmful impact of air pollution is also driving the adoption of air pollution control equipment, especially in developing regions across the globe. Growing demand for a healthy lifestyle, especially among the urban youth, is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of this market in the coming years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of 10 people breathe contaminated air containing high level of pollutants. The organization states that outdoor and indoor air pollution leads to around 7 million premature deaths every year, among which 3.8 million people die as a result of exposure to indoor air pollution. High levels of indoor pollutants and PM2.5 increase the risk of respiratory diseases, heart diseases, cancer, dizziness, fatigue, asthma, and eye irritation among other ailments. Deteriorating air quality across the major regions and growing awareness regarding the benefits and necessity of having air purifiers are expected to drive the growth of the market for residential air purifiers over the forecast period.

In the U.S., the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases coupled with the rising air pollution levels is anticipated to fuel demand for residential air purifiers. The HEPA technology segment, being the most effective technology for trapping harmful airborne particles, is expected to dominate the U.S. market for residential air purifiers over the forecast period. The U.S. states such as California and New Jersey have regulations for indoor air quality. For instance, the New Jersey Indoor Air Quality standard, N.J.A.C. 12:100-13 (2007) sets guidelines and standards related to indoor air quality during working hours in employee-occupied buildings. The California state-level indoor air quality program focuses on identifying and studying public health problems associated with indoor environments as well as promoting healthy indoor environments in the state.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Blueair, a brand owned by Unilever, launched its DustMagnet air purifier series. These air purifiers with patent-pending technology attract airborne dust before it settles on surfaces and floors. These air purifiers seamlessly blend into décor, serving both as an air purifier as well as a piece of furniture in the home.

Blueair, a brand owned by Unilever, launched its DustMagnet air purifier series. These air purifiers with patent-pending technology attract airborne dust before it settles on surfaces and floors. These air purifiers seamlessly blend into décor, serving both as an air purifier as well as a piece of furniture in the home. April 2021: O2Cure, a Gurugram, India-based start-up, developed an air purifier that has the ability to neutralize the COVID-19 causing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This plug-and-play air purifier has been designed using RGF’s patented PHI technology and is claimed to kill 99.63% of SARS-CoV-2 from air and surfaces within one hour.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global residential air purifier market include

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dyson

SAMSUNG

Whirlpool

Blueair (Unilever)

