Wealth Management Software Market Share, Business Scenario, Impressive Growth from 2022 to 2030

Wealth Management Software Industry Overview

The global wealth management software market size was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of the latest technologies in wealth management advisory. Advances in financial technology, and subsequently, an entirely new approach being pursued to automate and improve the delivery of financial services is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. As such, the growing adoption of financial technology for wealth management bodes well for the growth of the market.

The increasing need to automate the wealth management process is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Wealth management platforms can serve as a cost-effective alternative for users looking forward to automating workflow and managing wealth. Apart from an open architecture, these platforms can also provide omnibus access and help in digitalizing the overall wealth management process. These platforms can also be easily integrated into various wealth administration applications. Wealth managers have realized that affluent clients are focusing aggressively on diversifying their investments, meeting their personal goals, maintaining financial security, and protecting their wealth.

However, a looming lack of adequate knowledge about investment is keeping these affluent clients from fully achieving their financial goals. Hence, wealth managers have started using wealth management solutions to provide their clients with more tailored and holistic investment services. This is emerging among the major factors driving the adoption of wealth management software. The growing preference for digital investment management solutions among High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. HNWIs are demanding more control and transparency in the way wealth managers are managing their wealth. At this juncture, wealth management software can guarantee HNWIs the level of control and transparency they desire in the management of their wealth.

Wealth management solutions can also help HNWIs in strategizing their wealth management plans more effectively using various analytical tools. The adoption of innovative advisor technology is gaining significant traction. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are particularly helping financial advisors in interpreting and analyzing large volumes of data and drafting better investment strategies for their clients. However, continued reliance on conventional asset management processes is challenging the growth of the market. Various other factors, such as lack of awareness about wealth management platforms and inadequate technical expertise among enterprise professionals are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the global wealth management software market include:

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv, Inc.

Objectway S.p.A.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

