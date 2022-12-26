U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market In-depth Company Profiling of Leading Players

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Industry Overview

The U.S. patient positioning systems market size was valued at USD 795.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing need to maximize access and minimize risks in general surgery, advancements in technology, prevalence of chronic diseases, and number of surgeries are some of the key drivers of this market. Patient positioning players key role in performing effective and safe surgical procedures. Improper patient positioning can lead to numerous complications, such as risk of developing pressure sores, muscle stress, joint damage, longer recovery time, and post-procedure complications. This has led to arise in need for optimal patient positioning systems that keep the patient’s body as naturally aligned as possible, offering maximum access to the surgical site.

The growing number of surgical and diagnostic/imaging procedures is expected to increase demand for better patient positioning systems in coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the U.S. patient positioning systems market. Delay in elective surgical procedures, capital projects, and installations, and hospital access restrictions negatively impacted demand and sales. For example, in its 2020 Annual report, Hill-rom reported decline in revenue across its global businesses and portfolio due to COVID-19 outbreak including its surgical solutions portfolio. However, the company reported that the decrease was partially offset during the first 6 months of fiscal 2020, by high demand for Hill-rom’s integrated operating tables. The demand is estimated to increase over time, especially for contactless patient positioning systems.

The number of surgeries performed in the U.S. is increasing, due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and a rapidly aging population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, of the 328 million U.S. population in 2019, an estimated 75 million were aged 60 years and older. The proportion of geriatric population is expected to increase over time. This implies that a significant number of populations will be vulnerable to chronic and acute conditions, leading to a growth in demand for surgical interventions. The increasing number of surgeries has prompted end users, such as hospitals, to buy more specialty tables and accessories to improve patient outcomes. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is another factor fueling the market for U.S. patient positioning systems.

Hospitals and ambulatory centers generally look to obtain both, general and specialty tables, due to newer features and capabilities such as higher weight limit of up to 1,000 pounds. Such features can prove useful during bariatric procedures for obese patients. These factors are expected to propel market growth .Development of innovative positioning equipment will further contribute to market growth. Integrated patient positioning and usage of artificial intelligence and robotics are key trends that are expected to be major impact creator in coming years. For instance, GE Healthcare established and commercialized the Auto Positioning function, using artificial intelligence technology and a 3D camera. Companies are investing in R&D efforts for development of novel technologies. These include hybrid surgical tables, powered and integrated patient positioning systems, and smart equipment.

In addition, market players are involved in competitive strategies such as merger and acquisitions collaborative agreements to gain competitive advantages. For instance, Stryker strengthened its portfolio and position in medical equipment markets through complementary business acquisitions. Its revenue is driven by sales from the U.S. market and is dominated by its medsurgical segment, followed by orthopedics and neurotechnology and spine. The company makes significant R&D investments; its R&D budget for 2020 was USD 984 million. It invests in developing a wider portfolio of products, including its Operon surgical tables and Sage Prevalon accessories.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. patient positioning systems market include:

Medtronic

Stryker

Steris

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

SchureMed

Skytron LLC

Smith & Nephew

Leoni AG

Schaerer Medical AG

Mizuho OSI

