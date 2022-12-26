Luxury Bath And Body Products Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast Report By 2030

Luxury Bath And Body Products Industry Overview

The global luxury bath and body products market size was valued at USD 14.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increased self-care trends and rising demand for luxury products such as lotions, shower gels, and body wash are driving the market. Furthermore, the increasing number of product launches in the premium category of lotions and creams is projected to attract millennials and youngsters.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to slow down the growth of the market in the near term as most of the brick-and-mortar stores were shut down for many weeks. Since many consumers could not have access to the store and the right products of their choice, DIY procedures and home remedies comprising all-natural household ingredients gained popularity, especially in countries such as India, where herbal and Ayurvedic products are already popular.

With a growing focus on luxury and essential body and bath products, an increasing number of companies have been offering a wide range of products in different markets. For instance, in July 2020, Amorepacific Group expanded the offerings of premium body care brand Sulwhasoo in India exclusively with Nykaa. Such product offerings also prompt consumers to buy luxury skincare products, which has been a prominent factor driving the market in the forecast period.

Luxury bath and body products have evolved and cover a broad product portfolio and different styles. Key players in the market are expanding their scope by using biotechnology expertise to develop performance-based showers and aromatherapy. For instance, Massey Medicinals offers the Candida Freedom handcrafted luxury product range, which includes biodegradable bath oils, soaps, and bath salts that are formulated with LactoSpore developed by Sabinsa.

The women segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The high cost of products is expected to pose a significant challenge for the growth of this market. There are various cheaper alternatives available in the market, especially those offered by small and unorganized players in the beauty and personal care market. Some people are also turning toward the use of home remedies, such as baking soda, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, and shikakai (acacia) powder to attain long-term benefits and do away with the harmful chemicals that many bath and body care products contain.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: CeraVe experienced growth in its revenue, with products selling out on shelves across the U.S. after skincare influencers promoted the brand's efficacy on TikTok and the brand's media value was up by 128% y-o-y. Customers follow and trust influencers, with 62% of women admitting that they dedicatedly follow beauty and skincare influencers for product reviews and new product launches.

March 2020: Omorovicza, a premium beauty brand, added another luxury scalp care serum to its line-up. The new Scalp Reviver is said to absorb excess oil at the roots, remove product build-up, stimulate hair growth, and shield the scalp from urban stresses.

December 2019: Estée Lauder Companies Inc. acquired a global skincare company Dr. Jart+, which has a strong presence in South Korea. This acquisition was aimed at helping Estée Lauder expand its beauty care business in South Korea.

July 2019: Cult skin-care brand Augustinus Bader debuted its luxury body cream. The product is meant to bring the benefits of the company's proprietary "trigger factor" technology to the body, which aims to guide nutrients into the skin's stem cells to prompt renewal. It also contains Brazilian Candeia Oil, meant to help the skin barrier.

