Pre-painted Steel Coil Market Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2030

Pre-painted Steel Coil Industry Overview

The global pre-painted steel coil market size was valued at USD 11.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Growth in warehousing activities across the world is providing impetus to metal building construction, thus anticipated to drive the market for pre-painted steel coil over the forecast period.

Pre-painted steel coils are used in roofing and wall paneling application of metal and post-frame buildings. The use of metal building systems is prevalent in construction projects, especially in warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial facilities. The ongoing industrialization across the world is projected to fuel storage spaces and warehouses as the number of e-commerce and distribution stores has risen in the retail industry, ultimately benefiting the market growth.

The U.S. held the largest share in the North American market in 2021, both in terms of volume and revenue. The country is expected to maintain its lead in the market over the forecast period. Growing demand from the residential and commercial sectors is encouraging well-established construction firms to enhance their reach in the U.S. This is expected to fuel the demand for pre-painted steel coils in the country over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising investments in residential construction in the U.S. are contributing to the growth of the market. Builders are prioritizing the construction of high-value homes in the country to enhance their profits and recover from the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A surge in modular construction activities is another focus area for the U.S. market vendors.

Market Share Insights

November 2020: The affiliates of UFP Construction LLC acquired the assets of three companies, namely, Atlantic Prefab, Inc.; Exterior Designs, LLC; and Patriot Building Systems, LLC. These companies offer commercial and multifamily construction services. The acquisition of New Hampshire-based Atlantic Prefab, Inc. helped UFP Construction LLC shorten its construction timelines as Atlantic Prefab Inc. offers prefabricated steel wall panels and light-gauge metal trusses.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pre-painted steel coil market include

ArcelorMittal

Alucosuper New Materials Co., Ltd.

Dana Steel Industry LLC

Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation

NLMK

POSCO

UNICOIL

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Tata BlueScope Steel

