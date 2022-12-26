Key Players Operating in the Medical Disposables Market include Smith and Nephew & Abbott

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Disposables Industry Overview

The global medical disposables market size is expected to reach USD 1086.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market for medical disposables.

Increasing number of surgeries globally is a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70.00 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. As such, medical disposable products such as hospital gowns, disposables eye gear, hand sanitizers, respiratory supplies, and sterilization supplies, which are being an essential requirement for surgical procedures, are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. For instance, as per the report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), around 390,352 surgeries were performed in Canada in 2017. Disposable products prevent the transmission of nosocomial infections to some extent owing to which surgeons consistently prefer to use disposable products over the reusable ones. Such factors are expected to boost market growth.

Medical Disposables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical disposables market on the basis of product, raw material, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Wound Management Products, Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables, Dialysis Disposables, Incontinence Products, Respiratory Supplies, Sterilization Supplies, Non-woven Disposables, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Disposable Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, and Others.

The sterilization supplies segment dominated the market for medical disposables and held the largest revenue share of over 13.0% in 2020.

The increasing demand for sterilization supplies due to the outbreak of the pandemic in hospitals and clinics is a major factor influencing the segment growth.

In addition, the absence of effective alternatives and the development of products with innovative packaging is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this segment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has tremendously surged the demand for hand sanitizers across the globe.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic Resin, Nonwoven Material, Rubber, Paper and Paperboard, Metals, Glass, and Others.

Based on raw material, the plastic resins segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58.0% in 2020.

The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and the subsequent rising usage of disposable items to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is boosting the market growth.

The non-woven material segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020. This is due to the rising number of patient admissions in hospitals for surgeries and treatments for COVID-19.

The home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Medical disposables in the home healthcare segment mainly include used needles, syringes, lancets, solid bandages, disposable sheets, and gloves.

The demand for home healthcare is rapidly increasing owing to the rising geriatric population coupled with the government legislation to reduce hospital readmissions.

Medical Disposables Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the medical disposables market include:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Bayer AG

BD

3M

Cardinal Health

Order a free sample PDF of the Medical Disposables Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.