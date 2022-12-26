Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market Is Forecast To Expand At An Annual Growth Rate Of 4.6% By 2029

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Increased fab capacity and processed silicon wafer surface area has driven the consumption of IC (integrated circuit) process chemicals and the scenario is projected to continue due to new emerging technologies.

Increased complexity in semiconductors have increased the number of process steps and spurred the demand for etching and cleaning agents.

In semiconductor manufacturing process, effective cleaning of fine geometries and tools requires wet processing which is poised to propel the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Enhanced and emerging technologies also demand high level of product purity which will amplify the consumption of wet process chemicals during the forecast period.

Ultra-pure electronic grade hydrogen peroxide aligns with the purity level of semiconductor manufacturers and has become a key wet process chemical in semiconductor manufacturing process.

Attributed to the aforementioned facts, electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is forecast to expand at an annual growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market on the basis of primary function, concentration, contamination level, application and region.

Primary function Etchant (Etching Agent)

Oxidizing & Cleaning Agent Concentration 30 – 32 %

Above 32% Contamination level <100 ppb

<10 ppb

<1 ppb

<0.1 ppb

< 0.01 ppb Application Printed Circuit Board Etching

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning

Flat Panel Display Manufacturing

Photovoltaic Manufacturing

Others Region North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Rest of the World

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2954

Get Full Access of This Premium Report :-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2954

