Sodium Silicate Demand Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4% by 2031

According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive information, the global sodium silica sand market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

The composition and texture of industrial silica sand is suitable for various industrial applications. It is known for being used as the primary structural component in a wide variety of building and construction projects. It is an essential raw material in glass products to provide strength, color, clarity and other physical properties to glass.

Glass, a key application area for sodium silica sand, has been one of the most versatile modern materials. Modern scientific techniques and advanced technologies have enabled makers to improve their knowledge and mastery of glassmaking at a significant rate.

Increasing investments by several global construction players and escalating technological advances in the construction sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for industrial silica sand producers in the coming years.

Key points from the market study

The global market for industrial silica sand is expected to reach $15 billion by 2031.

Sodium silicate is expected to reach about $9 billion by 2031.

Potassium silicate is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% over the decade.

Market in China to register a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

North America is the most profitable region and will generate over 50% of revenue by 2031.

The market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% through 2031.

“Increased industrial activity in major countries and growing efforts to strengthen infrastructure have driven demand for industrial silica sand,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Market competition

The big companies in this market are executing many strategies to sustain in this competitive atmosphere. Investments in research and product valorisation are increasing. Due to the presence of a remarkable number of regional players, the competitive landscape of the Industrial Silica Sands market is intense.

Many vendors are busy in the market and focus on maintaining their leading position. To achieve this reason, they are using various strategies including mergers and acquisitions.

Aside from that, a number of players are stepping up efforts to strengthen their manufacturing capabilities. All these activities are contributing to the expansion of the global sodium silica sand industry.

Key Segments Covered by Industrial Silica Sand Industry Research

Guy Sodium silicate Potassium silicate

Particle size Industrial Silica Sand <40 Mesh 40-100 mesh industrial silica sand Industrial Silica Sand >100 Mesh

Application Industrial silica sand for metal casting Industrial silica sand for hydraulic fracturing Industrial silica sand for building additives Industrial Silica Sand for Filter Media Industrial silica sand for building and construction Industrial silica sand for the glass industry Industrial silica sand for foundry



