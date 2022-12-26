China’s Medical Pendant Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A CAGR Of 9% By 2027

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in his latest business intelligence study, details the global Medical Pendants market. The report presents detailed information about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the growth of the market.

The global Medical Charms market is projected to increase from a valuation of USD 496.2 million in 2022 to USD 652 million by 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 5.6%. China’s medical pendant market is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 9% and reach USD 134 million by 2027.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, the report elaborates on the market behavior of each vendor operating in the medical devices market.

Key Findings of the Medical Pendant Market Study:

The report provides a current market perspective on Medical Pendant. Furthermore, the market share of medical pendant is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the medical device market based on a predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented in detail by medical pendant suppliers.

Regional and national fragmentation of the medical device market to grasp the revenue and growth prospects in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers in various regions and countries.

Factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the global medical device market.

Medical pendant price, market share and trend forecasts for the evaluation period 2022-2032

Key segments in medical pendant industry research

By product:

Fixed Fixed Retractable Single arm cabinet Double and multi-arm movable Accessories



By application:

Surgical interventions Endoscopy Anesthesia Intensive Care Unit Other



For end user:

hospitals Clinics Other



By region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania WHAT



What makes this Quest different from the others?

COVID- Impact Analysis- The report includes details on the impact of the pandemic on the medical device market, including insights into the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report offers benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and valuable buying patterns for Medical Pendant companies.

Industry Trend Analysis: The research covers recent trends in the medical pendant field that have increased with applicable technologies and changes in industrial processes. The scope of digital and industrial technologies is discussed to help client companies understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Medical Pendant Sustainability Metrics- Growing concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to the next level in this research, as the research is focused on emerging methods to ensure sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives taken by some industry players. In addition, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are assessed with the aim of making customers aware of their contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Medical Pendant Market: Competitive Landscape

There are several significant participants in the moderately fragmented medical charm industry. Market players are implementing a variety of growth strategies, including the launch of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, mergers, acquisitions and expansions.

The operating assets of MGES Inc., a medical gas solutions service provider including the service and distribution of medical gas suspensions, were purchased by Atlas Copco (the parent company of BeaconMedaes LLC) in July 2019. The company was able to bolster its operations with this back integration method.

The WellBe pendant, an innovative medical alert pendant with cutting-edge technologies to recreate the way we request assistance, locate our loved ones and interact in an emergency, was released in September 2021 by HandsFree Health, the creator of WellBe.

Main companies profiled:

Elektra Hellas SA

Starkstrom

Brandon Medical Co. Ltd

Skytron LLC

you will arise

BeaconMedaes

MEDIMAX CORE

Tedisel Medical

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Medic Megasan

