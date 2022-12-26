Global Magnesium Sulfate Market to Reach $1,351.2 Million by End of 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred in the coming years. The organic chemicals industry has suffered a huge setback due to production shutdown and limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable Magnesium Sulfate market insights. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with the historical data and market forecast. The report also includes insights into the Magnesium Sulphate market sales and demand across various industries and regions.

The market study conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies the crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Magnesium Sulfate market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the key players in the market as well as emerging players associated with manufacturing and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides detailed market analysis of Magnesium Sulfate

This in-depth and recently released report sheds light on the Magnesium Sulfate market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end users, and the Magnesium Sulfate market growth .

Furthermore, the world population is projected to exceed 9 billion by 2050. Therefore, agricultural production must be increased worldwide. To stimulate global agricultural production, more emphasis is placed on adopting more efficient agricultural methods and chemicals such as fertilizers, herbicides, etc.

Magnesium sulfate market segmentation

By product type: Heptahydrate (Epsomite) Anhydrous (calcined kieserite) Monohydrate (Kieserite)

By application: Agricultural additive Food and feed additives Pharmaceutical additives Chemical intermediaries Additives for pulp and paper Other applications

Agriculture will remain the most favorable sector until 2027 in the magnesium sulphate market

Magnesium sulfate finds huge adoption in the agricultural industry in fertilizers, herbicides, etc. Being the backbone of the global economy, agriculture continues to witness steady growth across the globe. With this, the demand for fertilizers is expected to increase in the coming years, which could have a significant impact on the uptake of magnesium sulfate. An increasing use of magnesium in fertilizers has been observed as it facilitates the development and growth of plants and promotes photosynthesis as a central element of the chlorophyll molecule. Additionally, it is both an activator and an enzyme that aids strength. Magnesium performs efficient sugar synthesis, translocation of starch, fat formation and better utilization of iron. The plant health benefits of magnesium have translated into increased use in the fertilizer industry. So with the above benefits and the increase in agricultural production, the agricultural market for magnesium sulfate is expected to grow nearly twice the growth of global GDP.

Key players aiming for capacity expansion to strengthen their grip in the global Magnesium Sulfate market

The global Magnesium Sulphate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global manufacturers capturing only 30% of the global market.

Major Magnesium Sulphate Market Players Include Giles Chemical, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., K+S Group, Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd., PQ Corporation, Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL) and others. These key players are adopting various strategies like capacity expansion, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures etc. To strengthen their hold in the global magnesium sulphate market.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Magnesium Sulphate market, Magnesium Sulphate sales and demand, analyzing forecast statistics up to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

