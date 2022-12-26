World Demand For Cheese Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.7% Through 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cheese market is expected to show slow growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Derived from a number of milk sources including buffalo, cow, sheep and goat, the variety of cheeses produced include mozzarella, feta, gorgonzola and cheddar . The market is estimated to exceed $100,000 million in revenue by the end of 2022.

Cheese comprises excessive fat content, which has limited its consumption, especially among obese people worldwide. Additionally, high consumption of cheese leads to a number of adverse health effects, including increased cholesterol levels and cardiac arrest.

Key Segmentation:-

Product type Processed cheese Unprocessed cheese Sales channel Modern food retail Traditional food retail Non-food retail Other channels Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA

Key Players:-

Arla Foods amba

Savencia S.A

Cooperative group Fonterra Limited

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Lactalis Group SA

Almarai – Joint Stock Company

Associated Dairy Farmers Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Sargento Foods Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

