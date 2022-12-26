The Global Citrus Oil Market Size Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.1% By The End Of 2033

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global citrus oil market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a valuation of $14,420 million by the end of 2033, up from $8,756 million in 2023.

Due to the growing demand for natural goods and components worldwide, the citrus oil market is expected to increase rapidly over the forecasted period. Another important factor expected to drive the increase in sales of citrus oils is their suitability for use in a variety of applications. Furthermore, due to its widespread use in the food and beverage industry and its many health benefits, the citrus oil market is still experiencing considerable development.

Factors fueling global market growth

The growth of the global citrus oil market is related to several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors. Consumption of citrus oil continues to remain high in the food and beverage industry attributed to numerous health benefits. With the growing demand for artificial beverage concentrates, the growth of the global citrus oil market is expected to pick up in the coming years. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly using citrus oil to enhance the flavor of beverages and food products. Related to these factors, citrus oil is expected to see increased demand in the food and beverage industry globally.

In addition to the food and beverage industry, the demand for citrus oil is expected to see a surge in the flavoring industry. Products with refreshing and relaxing fragrances, including bath additives and massage oils, continue to see an increase in aromatherapy demand. Furthermore, the use of products scented with an uplifting aroma for the treatment of depression is likely to further contribute to the growth of the global citrus oil market.

The food and beverage industry will be a dominant segment

As the demand for refreshing and soothing food products increases, manufacturers are turning to citrus oil blend to deliver the desired flavor. Orange oil continues to outsell other products in the global citrus oil market. Currently, the orange oil products segment is expected to account for more than US$1,200 million, reflecting a relatively high CAGR in the global market up to 2022.

By method of extraction, it is expected to dominate the distillation segment, which will account for more than $700 million by the end of 2017. Over the forecast period, the distillation segment is expected to reflect a robust CAGR relative to other extraction methods. extraction.

Demand for citrus oil will continue to remain concentrated in the food and beverage industry. According to the report, the food and beverage applications segment is expected to account for more than $700 million by the end of 2022. However, the demand for citrus oil products will continue to grow fastest in the care industry personal and cosmetics globally.

Market taxonomy

Product type Orange oil

Lemon and lime oil

Other Extraction method Distillation

Solvent extraction

Cold pressing

Other extraction method

Market leaders

The major players in the global citrus oil market are Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Biolandes Sa, Young Living Essentials Oils LC, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA, The Lebermuth Co., Inc., DoTERRA International LLC , Farotti Srl, and Citrosuco Gmbh.

